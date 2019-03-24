Mitch Freeley

The second match-day in qualification for the 2020 European Championship has thrown up a couple of interesting contests between some of the best teams in Europe. Ahead of the round kicking off this evening, we have decided to preview three games which are must watch and could have a vital say on which sides qualify from their groups. As ever, you can watch all the action Live & Exclusive on beIN CONNECT.

Sunday – San Marino Vs Scotland – HD 11 - KO 20:00

After suffering a disastrous defeat 3-0 away defeat in Kazakhstan Scotland need to pick themselves up for the visit to minnows San Marino. Alex McLeish has vowed to turn the embarrassing defeat around and bounce back with a victory at the tiny Stadio Olimpico di Serravalle.

Scotland may have already been assured a place in the playoffs for the European Championships thanks to winning their Nations League group, however, McLeish will know full well that they need to get to the contest in good shape if they are to have any chance of making the championships for the first time since Euro 1996. In team news, the trio of Andy Robertson, Callum Paterson and Ryan Fraser will likely start after missing the contest in Kazakhstan.

It would prove to be one of the biggest upsets in football history if San Marino were to stun the Scots. The side from the tiny principality is on a run of 28 straight defeats, with a 0-0 draw against Estonia all the way back in 2014 their biggest result to date.

Monday – France Vs Iceland - HD 1 - KO 22:45

Two undefeated sides face off in Group H as France take on Iceland at the Stade de France on Monday evening. The World Champions made light work of Moldova in their opening qualification game coming away with a 4-1 victory. However, the challenge posed by Iceland could be difficult for Didier Deschamps side.

The last time the two sides met was a warm-up for the 2018 World Cup, which ended in a 2-2 draw thanks to late strikes from Kylian Mbappé to spare any blushes. Deschamps is likely to stick with the 4-2-3-1 formation that worked so well in the World Cup, with Olivier Giroud leading the line with support from Griezmann and the mercurial Mbappé.

As for Iceland, they opened up their campaign with a 2-0 away win against Andorra their first victory in sixteen outings. Erik Hamrén will be hoping that playmaker Gylfi Sigurðsson can play a decisive role in upsetting the world champions. The Everton man has improved as the season has progressed for the Premier League side, and a moment of inspiration from a set piece could be crucial if Iceland is to come away from Paris with a result.

Tuesday - Norway Vs Sweden HD - 10 - KO 22:45

Tuesday evening will see a Scandinavian derby as Norway take on Sweden in Oslo. Norway will be looking to get their qualification campaign back on track following a 2-1 defeat to Spain. Veteran Swedish coach Lars Lagerbäck will consider his side unlucky not to have come away with a draw as Sergio Ramos scored a penalty with 20 minutes to go to hand La Roja the victory.

Lagerbäck, who guided Iceland to their first ever Euro’s in 2016 has a similar brief with Norway who has only made one European Championship appearance all the way back in 2000. A victory against qualification rivals Sweden is a must, and the likes of Premier League star Josh King, and once heralded wonder kid Martin Odegaard will have to perform if the Norwegians are to get one over their local rivals.

As for Sweden, they opened up their campaign with a 2-1 away victory against Romania. A victory in Oslo would put the Swedes in the box seat for qualification alongside Spain in Group F, although that could be a major ask for Janne Andersson’s side as the last away win in Oslo came all the way back in 1991.

It certainly promises to be an interesting round of European Championship qualification action