Zdenek Ondrasek came off the bench on his international debut to earn the Czech Republic a 2-1 win at home to England, denying the Three Lions qualification for Euro 2020.

Harry Kane's fifth-minute penalty - the England captain's 27th international goal - put Gareth Southgate's side in front early on Friday, yet the hosts hit back within five minutes.

Centre-back Jakub Brabec profited on slack set-piece marking to level the scores and, as the game appeared to be drifting towards a draw, the Czech Republic struck again.

With five minutes to go, Lukas Masopust raided down the right and pulled a low cross back for striker Ondrasek, who confidently beat Jordan Pickford to snatch all three points.