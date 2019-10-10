Luka Modric's fifth-minute strike and two goals for Bruno Petkovic sent last year's World Cup runners-up Croatia four points clear of third-placed Hungary.

Slovakia fell behind in the first half when former lifeguard Kieffer Moore scored on his international competitive debut for Wales, but secured a draw thanks to Juraj Kucka's brilliant 53rd-minute volley.

Elsewhere, Robert Lewandowski netted a hat-trick, taking his tally this season to 18 goals for club and country, as Poland won 3-0 at Latvia to strengthen their position at the top of Group G.

They sit three points clear of closest challengers Austria, who saw off Israel 3-1, while North Macedonia are two points further back after a 2-1 victory against Slovenia.

