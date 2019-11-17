Two goals in four first-half minutes from Enes Ünal handed Turkey a 2-0 win away to Andorra on Sunday evening. The Turks had already confirmed their spot at Euro 2020 following a 0-0 draw against Iceland in match-day nine.

Şenol Güneş side has been in confident form in 2019, only losing once in their previous ten outings in all competitions. This was exemplified in the opening goal, as the side confidently passing the ball, eventually knocking a pass to Ömer Bayram on the wing, the cross-come-shot from the Galatasaray player was pushed away by Josep Gómes only into the path of Ünal who bundled home from a few yards out.

Smart build-up play characterised the second goal of the game just four minutes later. AC Milan midfielder Hakan Çalhanoğlu threaded through a perfect pass to Ünal who was tripped by Gómes leaving the referee little choice but to point to the spot. Ünal stepped up and calmly dispatched the ball into the bottom left corner to