Ramos hails 'unforgettable night' as Cadiz crowd salutes Spain's record-holder

Sergio Ramos described Spain's 7-0 demolition of Malta as an "unforgettable night" as the Real Madrid star received a special salute from the Cadiz crowd on Friday.

Ramos captained Robert Moreno's side to an emphatic victory at Estadio Ramon de Carranza that ensured they will finish top of Euro 2020 qualifying Group F.

First-half goals from Alvaro Morata and Santi Cazorla put Spain, who had already booked a spot at the European Championship, on track for three points before the floodgates opened in the second half, with Pablo Sarabia, Gerard Moreno and Jesus Navas all scoring along with debutants Pau Torres and Dani Olmo.

Ramos was honoured before kick-off with a tifo in the stands, having broken Iker Casillas' record for all-time Spain appearances in last month's draw with Norway.

The 33-year-old felt he was unlikely to forget the occasion of his 169th international match.

"This win is the best present. It's a great personal joy and a good night for the national team," said Ramos.

"Malta were very deep from the first minute of the game. We paid attention to the coach's instructions, played down the wings so we could influence the play between the lines and open them up.

"I'm happy in general for the goals, for the debutants and for our qualification.

"I'm very grateful to Cadiz for their support. Hopefully, in Madrid, people will also turn out for the national team.

"We're all delighted with the victory, the atmosphere, the crowd, everything. For me, it's been an unforgettable night."

Spain conclude their qualifying campaign against Romania at the Wanda Metropolitano on Monday.