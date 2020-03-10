Valencia Vs Atalanta – Live Stream

Mitch Freeley

Match Report

Josip Ilicic produced a sublime individual display as his four-goal haul led Atalanta to a 4-3 win away to Valencia, securing an 8-4 aggregate triumph and a first Champions League quarter-final.

Gian Piero Gasperini's men travelled to Valencia on the back of a comprehensive 4-1 win at San Siro and that coupled with the efforts of the exceptional Ilicic at Mestalla took Atalanta through to the last eight, the two sides playing out a thriller despite no fans being in attendance as a consequence of the coronavirus outbreak.

Atalanta went into the break with a deserved lead, as Ilicic won and scored a pair of penalties either side of a poacher's effort from Kevin Gameiro.

Gameiro got a second to pull Valencia level and Ferran Torres put them in front for the first time on the night, but Ilicic completed his hat-trick with a fine strike before earning the visitors the victory with another excellent effort.

Ilicic showed a sign of things to come after just three minutes as he lured Mouctar Diakhaby into a clumsy challenge with a clever turn after a brilliant solo run, and the Slovenia international converted the spot-kick confidently.

Gameiro got Valencia back on level terms for the match, slotting into an empty net despite Jose Luis Palomino initially doing well to cut out Rodrigo Moreno's throughball.

But Atalanta were in front again just before half-time – Ilicic dispatching another penalty after his run into the box was halted by Diakhaby handling the ball.

The second half began at breathtaking speed and Valencia were fortunate to not concede again, as Remo Freuler's long-range effort struck the crossbar, but the hosts equalised less than a minute later – Gameiro heading in Ferran's delivery.

Ferran then got himself on the scoresheet with a clever finish over the approaching Marco Sportiello, only for Ilicic to deny Valencia a victory.

Ilicic finished clinically after beating Dani Parejo on the edge of the box, before completing the scoring by caressing a first-time shot into the top-left corner with eight minutes remaining.

Goals/Highlights

Goal! Josip Iličić has four! What a crisp finish! Atalanta go 4-3 up on the night!

Goal! Game over! Josip Iličić scores his third of the evening to hand Atalanta a 7-4 aggregate lead!

Goal! Is the comeback on?! Valencia take a 3-2 lead (Atalanta lead 6-4 on aggregate) as Torres chips Marco Sportiello!

Goal! Valencia draw level! Kevin Gamero heads home to make it 2-2 on the night!

Peep! A busy half in a empty Mestalla! Two penalties from Josip Iličić have Atalanta in cruise control!

Penalty! Mouctar Diakhaby handles the ball in the box! Josip Iličić steps up... Goal! Atalanta have a 6-2 lead on aggregate!

Goal! Kevin Gamero levels the score on the night! 1-1! Atalanta still lead 5-2 on aggregate!

Goal! Josip Iličić wins the penalty, Josip Iličić scores the penalty! Atalanta has a dream start! 5-1 the tie is all but over!

Live Updates

Preamble

Now for Atalanta! Two-goal hero Hans Hateboer starts, as does Josip Iličić in attack!

Team News! Valencia first! Rodrigo leads the line! Danni Parejo will be vital in central midfield for Los Che!

Atalanta secured the best result of the first-leg, as they smashed Valencia 4-1 at home! La Dea do enjoy playing away from home, I wonder if we will have a goal-fest tonight?!

Despite the game being played behind closed doors, due to the threat of the coronavirus thousands of Valencia fans came out to welcome their side! What an effort!

A few round of sixteen screamers to get you in the mood for tonight's action!

Valencia have a very impressive European record at home! Can they score three tonight to get the win?

Atalanta have arrived, and not a face mark in sight!

Valencia stressing that they don't need fans in the stadium! The bond between the club and fans is always there

So here we go! No fans, no problem in the Champions League. It's going to be very quiet at the Mestalla tonight!

Good evening! Welcome to the live updates of Valencia Vs Atalanta! The Italians have a 4-1 lead heading into the second leg, although the game will be played behind closed doors due to the ongoing spread of the coronavirus across Europe. We have all the build-up, team news and goals from the game!