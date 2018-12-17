UEFA Champions League

Mitch Freeley
You can watch the Live Stream of the Champions League draw via beIN CONNECT.
Just a quick reminder of the round of sixteen games! Plenty of tasty games! Manchester United Vs PSG & Liverpool Vs Bayern Munich are the stand out ties for me. Juventus will have a tough challenge against Atletico Madrid, whilst Lyon face up against Barcelona. As ever, all the games will be with beIN SPORTS.
Schalke Vs Manchester City
Atlético Madrid Vs Juventus
Manchester United Vs PSG
Tottenham Vs Borussia Dortmund
Lyon Vs Barcelona
As Roma Vs FC Porto
Ajax Vs Real Madrid
Liverpool Vs Bayern Munich
Live Updates
That's all from the live draw!
Draw 8: Which means @LFC face @FCBayern! #UCLDraw #beINUCL pic.twitter.com/yvQ8XJ9tGt— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) December 17, 2018
The final match will be Liverpool against Bayern Munich!
Draw 7: @AFCAjax vs the holders @realmadrid! #UCLDraw #beINUCL pic.twitter.com/nWmVlw5KXg— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) December 17, 2018
Ajax will take on Real Madrid!
Draw 6: @OfficialASRoma vs @FCPorto! #UCLDraw #beINUCL pic.twitter.com/3RYYSJkLZJ— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) December 17, 2018
Roma are next out! They will play FC Porto
Draw 5: @OL vs @FCBarcelona! #UCLDraw #beINUCL pic.twitter.com/ikRrmJDQhf— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) December 17, 2018
Up next! Lyon will take on... Barcelona! A kind draw for Leo Messi & co!
Draw 4: @SpursOfficial to take on @BVB! Expect that to be a tie full of goals 👌 #UCLDraw #beINUCL pic.twitter.com/PPQvHRleLH— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) December 17, 2018
Tottenham will face Borussia Dortmund!
Draw 3: @ManUtd will face @PSG_inside! Another HUGE match.— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) December 17, 2018
#UCLDraw #beINUCL pic.twitter.com/mwwHfqgpyo
Manchester United will face... PSG! what a game!
Draw 2: @Atleti vs @juventusfc! That should be a good contest.— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) December 17, 2018
#UCLDraw #beINUCL pic.twitter.com/D98R9nXgCm
Now... Atletico Madrid will take on... Juventus! That looks tasty!
Draw 1: @s04 vs @ManCity!— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) December 17, 2018
#UCLDraw #beINUCL pic.twitter.com/5OWjZ1RHJJ
Schalke is out first... they will play... Manchester City... That's a nice draw for the Citizens!
Draw time!
Time for a nice chat with former Liverpool man Luis Garcia... he'll be in charge of the draw along with Laura Georges who plays for Bayern Munich!
Right! Let us get this Draw party started! Pedro Pinto is in charge of proceedings!
Preamble
We are minutes away from the big draw in Nyon! Don't forget you can watch all the action on HD 11! Or beIN CONNECT.
A quick reminder of the rules for the draw today!
ℹ️: #UCLdraw— #UCLdraw (@ChampionsLeague) December 17, 2018
2⃣ seeding pots: one of group winners and one of runners-up.
❌ No team can play a club from their group or their own association. pic.twitter.com/HK41Z63ECR
AS Roma English are usually good value on Twitter ahead of big footballing events. However, the Italian side are quiet by their usual high standards. It's mainly down to the fact that they will face either Barcelona, Bayern, Dortmund, Man. City, Paris, Porto in the round of sixteen!
⭐️ CHAMPIONS LEAGUE DRAW DAY ⭐️— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) December 17, 2018
Who do you want to face in the last-16 of the competition?
pic.twitter.com/GPoMSkRY3X
30 or so minutes to go for the Champions League draw! How are those nerves holding up?!
Current mood ahead of the #UCLDraw... 😱#UCL #ChampionsLeague #beINUCL pic.twitter.com/krCncMbrwD— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) December 17, 2018
Just over 40 minutes till we are underway in Nyon! Neymar seems excited about the draw!
#MondayMotivation ❓#UCLdraw coming up at 12:00 CET 🕺 pic.twitter.com/nkta3BfXSJ— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) December 17, 2018
Who can draw who?
Check out the breakdown of each side and who they can potentially face in the round of sixteen! Just a reminder that sides from the same country cannot play each other in the round of sixteen!
Group Winners
Barcelona - Ajax, Liverpool, Lyon, Man. United, Roma, Schalke
Bayern München -Atlético, Liverpool, Lyon, Man. United, Roma, Tottenham
Borussia Dortmund - Ajax, Liverpool, Lyon, Man. United, Roma, Tottenham
Juventus - Ajax, Atlético, Liverpool, Lyon, Schalke, Tottenham
Manchester City - Ajax, Atlético, Roma, Schalke
Paris Saint-Germain - Ajax, Atlético, Man. United, Roma, Schalke, Tottenham
Porto - Ajax, Atlético, Liverpool, Lyon, Man. United, Roma, Tottenham
Real Madrid - Ajax, Liverpool, Lyon, Man. United, Schalke, Tottenham
Runners Up
Ajax - Barcelona, Dortmund, Juventus, Man. City, Paris, Porto, Real Madrid
Atlético Madrid - Bayern, Juventus, Man. City, Paris, Porto
Liverpool - Barcelona, Bayern, Dortmund, Juventus, Porto, Real Madrid
Lyon - Barcelona, Bayern, Dortmund, Juventus, Porto, Real Madrid
Manchester United - Barcelona, Bayern, Dortmund, Paris, Porto, Real Madrid
Roma - Barcelona, Bayern, Dortmund, Man. City, Paris, Porto
Schalke - Barcelona, Juventus, Man. City, Paris, Real Madrid
Tottenham Hotspur - Bayern, Dortmund, Juventus, Paris, Porto, Real Madrid
When will the games take place?
Seeded group winners are away in the round of 16 first legs on 12/13 and 19/20 February and at home in the return matches on 5/6 and 12/13 March.
Which teams are in the draw?
Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Tottenham Hotspur, PSG, Liverpool, Porto, Schalke, Bayern Munich, Ajax, Manchester City, Lyon, Real Madrid, Roma, Juventus & Manchester United are all in the hat for the round of sixteen!
Two pots will be formed of the Group winners & Group Runners-up
Pot 1
Barcelona
Bayern München
Borussia Dortmund
Juventus
Manchester City
Paris Saint-Germain
Porto
Real Madrid
Pot 2
Ajax
Atlético Madrid
Liverpool
Lyon
Manchester United
Roma
Schalke
Tottenham Hotspur
Right! Let's get down to business! You can watch the draw with us on HD 11 from 14:00 Mecca!
Promising fixtures coming your way!— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) December 17, 2018
Don't miss the #ChampionsLeague round of 16 draw 👇
🗓️ Today
⏰ 14:00 Mecca / 11:00 GMT
📺 HD11#beINUCL #UCLDraw pic.twitter.com/V0YZGD0ezw
Good afternoon! Welcome to the Live Updates for the upcoming round of sixteen draw in the Champions League. I will be your trusty guide for the event and will be delivering Live Coverage of the draw including all the important rules, timings and general admin you will need to know about the games.