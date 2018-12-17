UEFA Champions League

Mitch Freeley

Just a quick reminder of the round of sixteen games! Plenty of tasty games! Manchester United Vs PSG & Liverpool Vs Bayern Munich are the stand out ties for me. Juventus will have a tough challenge against Atletico Madrid, whilst Lyon face up against Barcelona.

Schalke Vs Manchester City

Atlético Madrid Vs Juventus

Manchester United Vs PSG

Tottenham Vs Borussia Dortmund

Lyon Vs Barcelona

As Roma Vs FC Porto

Ajax Vs Real Madrid

Liverpool Vs Bayern Munich



Live Updates

That's all from the live draw!

The final match will be Liverpool against Bayern Munich!

Ajax will take on Real Madrid!

Roma are next out! They will play FC Porto

Up next! Lyon will take on... Barcelona! A kind draw for Leo Messi & co!

Tottenham will face Borussia Dortmund!

Manchester United will face... PSG! what a game!

Now... Atletico Madrid will take on... Juventus! That looks tasty!

Schalke is out first... they will play... Manchester City... That's a nice draw for the Citizens!

Draw time!

Time for a nice chat with former Liverpool man Luis Garcia... he'll be in charge of the draw along with Laura Georges who plays for Bayern Munich!

Right! Let us get this Draw party started! Pedro Pinto is in charge of proceedings!

Preamble

A quick reminder of the rules for the draw today!

AS Roma English are usually good value on Twitter ahead of big footballing events. However, the Italian side are quiet by their usual high standards. It's mainly down to the fact that they will face either Barcelona, Bayern, Dortmund, Man. City, Paris, Porto in the round of sixteen!

30 or so minutes to go for the Champions League draw! How are those nerves holding up?!

Just over 40 minutes till we are underway in Nyon! Neymar seems excited about the draw!

Who can draw who?

Check out the breakdown of each side and who they can potentially face in the round of sixteen! Just a reminder that sides from the same country cannot play each other in the round of sixteen!

Group Winners

Barcelona - Ajax, Liverpool, Lyon, Man. United, Roma, Schalke

Bayern München -Atlético, Liverpool, Lyon, Man. United, Roma, Tottenham

Borussia Dortmund - Ajax, Liverpool, Lyon, Man. United, Roma, Tottenham

Juventus - Ajax, Atlético, Liverpool, Lyon, Schalke, Tottenham

Manchester City - Ajax, Atlético, Roma, Schalke

Paris Saint-Germain - Ajax, Atlético, Man. United, Roma, Schalke, Tottenham

Porto - Ajax, Atlético, Liverpool, Lyon, Man. United, Roma, Tottenham

Real Madrid - Ajax, Liverpool, Lyon, Man. United, Schalke, Tottenham

Runners Up

Ajax - Barcelona, Dortmund, Juventus, Man. City, Paris, Porto, Real Madrid

Atlético Madrid - Bayern, Juventus, Man. City, Paris, Porto

Liverpool - Barcelona, Bayern, Dortmund, Juventus, Porto, Real Madrid

Lyon - Barcelona, Bayern, Dortmund, Juventus, Porto, Real Madrid

Manchester United - Barcelona, Bayern, Dortmund, Paris, Porto, Real Madrid

Roma - Barcelona, Bayern, Dortmund, Man. City, Paris, Porto

Schalke - Barcelona, Juventus, Man. City, Paris, Real Madrid

Tottenham Hotspur - Bayern, Dortmund, Juventus, Paris, Porto, Real Madrid

When will the games take place?

Seeded group winners are away in the round of 16 first legs on 12/13 and 19/20 February and at home in the return matches on 5/6 and 12/13 March.

Which teams are in the draw?

Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Tottenham Hotspur, PSG, Liverpool, Porto, Schalke, Bayern Munich, Ajax, Manchester City, Lyon, Real Madrid, Roma, Juventus & Manchester United are all in the hat for the round of sixteen!

Two pots will be formed of the Group winners & Group Runners-up

Pot 1

Barcelona

Bayern München

Borussia Dortmund

Juventus

Manchester City

Paris Saint-Germain

Porto

Real Madrid

Pot 2

Ajax

Atlético Madrid

Liverpool

Lyon

Manchester United

Roma

Schalke

Tottenham Hotspur

Right! Let's get down to business! You can watch the draw with us on HD 11 from 14:00 Mecca!

Good afternoon! Welcome to the Live Updates for the upcoming round of sixteen draw in the Champions League. I will be your trusty guide for the event and will be delivering Live Coverage of the draw including all the important rules, timings and general admin you will need to know about the games.