Match Report

Rodrygo Goes scored a perfect hat-trick and Karim Benzema also hit a double as Real Madrid took a huge step towards reaching the Champions League last 16 with an emphatic 6-0 win over Galatasaray.

Eighteen-year-old Rodrygo netted twice in the first seven minutes at Santiago Bernabeu and later added a stoppage-time third as he became the youngest Brazilian to score in Europe's premier club competition.

Sergio Ramos' penalty had Madrid three up with the game effectively over after 14 minutes and Benzema scored in each half to reach 50 goals in the competition for Madrid, making him only the fourth player to achieve the feat for a single club.

After a poor start to their Group A campaign, Madrid are now five points clear of third-placed Club Brugge – who lost to Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday - with two games to play, while Gala are out as a result of their chastening defeat.

Rodrygo's opener was impressive as he collected Marcelo's cross before cutting inside past Mario Lemina to send a fine left-footed finish into the far corner.

He doubled his tally when a mistake from Mariano gave Marcelo the chance to set up his compatriot again, the forward this time heading in a left-wing delivery from eight yards.

VAR ruled in Madrid's favour when Toni Kroos – who scored the only goal in the reverse fixture in Turkey a fortnight ago - complained he had been fouled by Steven Nzonzi right on the 18-yard line, Ramos beating Fernando Muslera with a cheeky Panenka from the resulting spot-kick.

Casemiro had a goal ruled out and Eden Hazard was denied by Muslera, but Benzema ensured it was four in the last minute of the first half with a simple finish, an assist from the impressive Rodrygo coming after a dreadful pass from Yuto Nagatomo put Gala in trouble.

After the break, Muslera denied Kroos before Christian Luyindama blocked Benzema's follow-up near the goal-line, with the goalkeeper again called into action to keep out substitute Isco from the resulting corner.

Thibaut Courtois thwarted Lemina at the other end, but Benzema struck again after 81 minutes, converting Dani Carvajal's cross from close range.

And Benzema turned provider two minutes into added time, his through ball cleverly finished by man-of-the-moment Rodrygo.

Goals/Highlights

Goal! Rodrygo finally gets his hat-trick to make it 6-0!

Goal! Another tap in for Benzema! Real Madrid are in cruise control!

Goal! 4-0 just before the break! Real Madrid well in control here! Rodrygo provides the assist as Karim Benzema taps home!

Goal! Sergio Ramos makes it 3-0 from the penalty spot! Real 3-0 up in 14 minutes. Uhoh!

Goal! Marcello drifts in a perfect ball into the box and Rodrygo is in the right spot to head home! Two goals in seven minutes! Not a bad start for the youngster!

Goal! Real Madrid open the scoring! Brazilian teenager Rodrygo cutting in from the wing and drilling the ball into the bottom corner.

Live Updates

Preamble

The omens are looking good for Los Blancos tonight!

Real Madrid have won all 3 matches against Galatasaray in Spain...

Now for Galatasaray! No Radamel Falcao, he's still injured. Florin Andone will be the centre forward for the side tonight. Keep an eye out for Ivorian midfielder Jean Michaël Seri, who could be the dangerman for the Turks!

Team News! First up, Real Madrid! No Gareth Bale or James Rodrigez, both sidelined through injury. Karim Benzema leads the line, the French striker scored the only goal when the sides met in Istanbul.

Is this the greatest football ground in the world?

Galatasary going with the textbook yellow and red number for tonight's proceedings. Lovely to see!

📢 Our classic yellow and red combination is today’s kit in Santiago Bernabeu! 💛❤️ #RMvGS #UCL pic.twitter.com/X76uwGrvDq — Galatasaray EN (@Galatasaray) November 6, 2019

So here we go! Another evening of Champions League football at the Santiago Bernabeu! Good news, everything looks well in the Los Blancos changing room!

👌👕 All ready in our dressing room!

🔢 Who would be in your starting XI?#RmUCL | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/fVOPgyNdB6 — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) November 6, 2019

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Real Madrid Vs Galatasaray! Los Blancos need a win tonight to get their Champions League campaign back on track! Galatasary stand in the way, who will be looking to get a victory to pull them off the foot of group A. It certainly promises to be a fascinating encounter, so stick around for all the latest updates, team news and goals as they go in from the game!