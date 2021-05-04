Manchester City vs PSG - Live Stream
Live Match Updates
The hosts have arrived at the Etihad.
The visitors get set for a rainy night at the Etihad.
PSG have also announced their starting lineup.
The hosts have announced their starting lineup.
XI | Ederson, Walker, Dias, Stones, Zinchenko, Fernandinho (C), Gundogan, Bernardo, Mahrez, Foden, De Bruyne
SUBS | Steffen, Carson, Ake, Sterling, Jesus, Aguero, Laporte, Rodrigo, Torres, Mendy, Cancelo
Manchester City prepare to host PSG in their second leg tie of the UEFA Champions League semi-final.
The first leg was as exciting as anticipated, with both sides showing their attacking powers within the two halves. Manchester City currently hold the advantage after taking the first leg 2-1.
With two away goals, it will be interesting to see how the Guardiola philosophy will be injected in this tie as it can be expected that PSG will have to come out locked and loaded.
Manchester City followed up their win last week with a midweek victory. over Crystal Palace, with Guardiola literally playing a fully rotated squad in order to give. his starting eleven time. to rest for this tie.
PSG have also bounced back from last weeks loss with a 2-1 win Lens, however Mauricio Pochettino had to play Neymar to ensure that the victory would keep the Parisians in a ever so close title race.