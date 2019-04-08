UEFA Champions League

Mitch Freeley

Liverpool will be looking to make a positive start in their quarter-final first leg tie against familiar opposition in Porto a side who they breezed past 5-0 on aggregate in last season’s round of sixteen. As ever, you will be able to follow all the action from Anfield live & exclusive with beIN SPORTS.

Jurgen Klopp’s side has now switched their attention to European football after returning to the top of the Premier League table with a hard-earned 3-1 victory over Southampton. Mohamed Salah scored the decisive goal with ten minutes to play before captain Jordan Henderson put the contest beyond doubt on the 86th minute. Whilst many Liverpool fans are dreaming of a league title, the Champions League remains a firm priority for the Reds who went all the way to the final last season.

Liverpool fans will certainly be pleased that they avoided some of the bigger sides in the draw, especially as they are involved in such a tight title race with Manchester City. In the Champions League, Liverpool has an enviable record at Anfield and are unbeaten in twelve games. This season, Liverpool have defeated the likes of Napoli & PSG on home turf, and can reasonably presume that have the quality to defeat the 2004 Champions League winners.

In team news, Liverpool will be without influential left-back Andy Robertson who is suspended for the game. This could mean that Klopp turns to the ever dependable James Milner to slot in having dropped into the position a few times already this season. Naby Keita is likely to keep his place in midfield after impressing against Southampton and could line up alongside Fabinho and Jordan Henderson. The game is just too late for Joe Gomez & Alexander Oxlade-Chamberlain who are still recovering from long-term injuries.

Liverpool Predicted Team

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Milner; Fabinho, Henderson, Keita; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Porto is also embroiled in a tight domestic title race and is currently in second place only separated on goal difference from rivals Benfica. Last time out in the league Porto made light work of Boavista, with goals either side of half-time confirming a comfortable 2-0 victory. Porto has certainly enjoyed similar domestic dominance just like Liverpool and is currently on a run of one defeat in twenty-one game in the Liga Nos.

Whilst Porto have shown their quality in the Champions League season, particularly in the round of sixteen against Roma. Having lost the first leg 2-1, Porto turned it around at the Dragao with Alex Telles scoring the decisive extra-time penalty to secure progression on away goals. Dragons boss Sérgio Conceição will certainly be hoping for a similar composed performance from his squad on Tuesday evening, looking to score a vital away goal on the breakaway and hoping to get a positive result at home in the second leg.

In team news, Porto could be without round of sixteen hero Telles who picked up an injury last weekend whilst scoring a penalty in the 3-2 win over Braga. Having sat out of the Boavista clash the former Galatasaray full-back is facing a race to be fit for the game. Conceição will also be without the services of experienced defender Pepe & Mexican midfielder Hector Herrera due to suspension. Malian striker Moussa Marega has enjoyed an exceptional season in the Champions League and has scored six goals so far, expect him to lead the line.

Porto Predicted Team

Casillas; Militao, Felipe, Leite, Telles; Corona, Danilo, Otavio, Brahimi; Marega, Soares

It certainly promises to be a fascinating contest as Liverpool look to replicate last seasons game against a Porto side who have the potential to upset the Reds. Follow all the action Live & Exclusive on beIN SPORTS.