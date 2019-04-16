UEFA Champions League

You can watch the Live Match Stream of Juventus Vs Ajax via beIN CONNECT
Goals/Highlights
Chances! Neres could have put the tie beyond doubt there! His deft chip is just wide!
Goal! Matthijs de Ligt with a towering header to give Ajax the lead! We might have a shock on the cards! Juve need two goals to progress as it stands!
Chance! Ajax are pushing for a second here! Pjanic gets a vital touch to turn away Tadic's cross!
Chance! What an opportunity for Hakim Ziyech! Wojciech Szczęsny throws up an arm to deny the Ajax attacker!
Goal! Ajax hit back! Donny van de Beek beats the offside trap and slots the ball into the bottom corner! After a VAR check it's given!
Goal! Cristiano Ronaldo heads Juve into the lead! (After a quick VAR check) it's given!
Chance! Dybala cracks a shot from distance! André Onana is equal to it!
Peep! We are underway in Turin!
Live Commentary
Preamble
Snappy passing from CR7. He is the man for the big occasion in the Champions League!
Pre-game CR7 👌#GETREADY #UCL #JuveAjax pic.twitter.com/zvv2aiSAwI— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) April 16, 2019
Dusan Tadic had a stormer away to Real Madrid in the last round. Can the former Southampton man do the business tonight?
Will he shine tonight? 🇷🇸#UCL #juvaja pic.twitter.com/J9KX610Pz7— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) April 16, 2019
Now for Ajax! One forced change with Noussair Mazraoui coming in for Nicolas Tagliafico who is suspended! Frenkie De Jong starts despite limping off injured at the weekend.
#UCL-SQUAD! 👊#juvaja pic.twitter.com/TFyEBGhonh— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) April 16, 2019
Team News Time! First up Juve! Dybala leads the line replacing Mario Mandzukic. Emre Can slots into midfield replacing Rodrigo Bentacur and Mattia De Sciglio is in for Joao Cancelo at right-back.
📝 STARTING XI | Our #JuveAjax line-up 👊⚪️⚫️— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) April 16, 2019
💺 SUBS | Pinsoglio, Cancelo, Barzagli, Spinazzola, Bentancur, Khedira, Kean.#GETREADY #UCL #FinoAllaFine #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/cT6cHDicoW
The final preparations are complete! Allianz Stadium is looking perfect! We kick-off in just under 40 minutes!
#UCL nights 😍⭐️⚽️#GETREADY #JuveAjax pic.twitter.com/mjpJkM9wW4— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) April 16, 2019
Inside the Ajax changing room! After injuring his hamstring at the weekend Frenkie de Jong looks like he might be starting!
Looking fresh. 🎩#UCL #juvaja pic.twitter.com/SzrjRyPcgn— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) April 16, 2019
Juve have arrived! The likes of Manchester United & Real Madrid have defeated the Italian giants at home in the Champion League in recent years.
Game faces 🔛#GETREADY #UCL #JuveAjax pic.twitter.com/caZKTlcwjF— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) April 16, 2019
Cristiano Ronaldo bagged yet another Champions League goal in the first leg, can he do the same tonight? (Of course he will)
🎯 Cristiano Ronaldo added another to his #UCL collection last time out...— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 16, 2019
👕1⃣6⃣1⃣
⚽️1⃣2⃣5⃣ @juventusfc | @Cristiano pic.twitter.com/DPHBaiUGBZ
So here we go! Can this youthful Ajax side dump out Juventus? Anything can happen in the Champions League! We kick-off at 22:00 Mecca!
🍃 Pitch perfect.#UCL #juvaja pic.twitter.com/MsZJDTyc7j— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) April 16, 2019
Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Juventus Vs Ajax. Can Ajax dump out another European giant and shock Juve on home soil? Join me for Live Updates from the big game including Match Commentary, Team News & Goals from the big match.