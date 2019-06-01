Mitch Freeley

You can follow all the action from the Champions League Final - Tottenham Vs Liverpool via our match stream on beIN Connect

Match Report

Mohamed Salah put last season's final heartbreak behind him by setting up a 2-0 win over Tottenham in Madrid and a sixth Champions League triumph for Liverpool.

Egypt star Salah was infamously injured in a challenge with Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos before the Reds subsided to a 3-1 defeat in Kiev 12 months ago but grabbed the opener in a largely forgettable contest at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The Premier League Golden Boot winner dispatched a second-minute penalty after Moussa Sissoko was penalised for handball.

Liverpool and their Premier League counterparts played in fits and starts thereafter, with Spurs enjoying their most consistent spell of pressure before substitute Divock Origi added to his semi-final brace against Barcelona by drilling clinically into the bottom-right corner three minutes from time.

Goals/Highlights

Goal! Divok Origi! The Belgian finds the bottom corner! Liverpool have surely won the Champions League!

Chance! Alisson Becker pulls off a world-class save to deny Christian Eriksen!

Chance! Tottenham are desperate for a goal! Son smashes from range which is pushed away, Lucas fails to connect with the second chance from close range!

Chance! A deft chip from Dele Alli is gathered by Alisson!

Chance! It's taken a while, but Liverpool creates the first opportunity of the second half. Substitute James Milner slices a shot just wide!

Second Half

Only one real highlight from the first half *That* penalty! Will the second half spring into life?

Half-time! Liverpool have a 1-0 lead thanks to an early Mohamed Salah penalty! Arsene Wenger believes that Kane doesn't look ready. What do you think?

Analysis on another level! 🙌



Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho give their thoughts on that first half (Spoiler: they both agree with each other AGAIN!)



📺 Watch live on HD1 (English only audio option available)



Follow live updates 👉 https://t.co/dAUCvJSwXC #beINUCL #UCLFinal pic.twitter.com/bQvGaNmVRh — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) June 1, 2019

Chance! Andrew Robertson badgers away on the left wing, surging into the space, his rasping drive is tipped over by Loris! Close!

Chance! Trent Alexander-Arnold drills a shot towards the bottom corner from range! Just wide!

Another look at the penalty incident - Even with the help of VAR the ref still pointed to the spot. Drama from the off!#beINUCL #UCLFinal pic.twitter.com/1XEOU2Nuhu — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) June 1, 2019

A closer look a the penalty! Should it have been given?

Goal! Sissoko Handles the ball within 30 seconds, Mohamed Salah makes no mistake from the spot! A dream start from the Reds!

Game time! Drink it in!

Live Updates

Preamble

Right! Seconds away from game time! Don't forget you can watch the game via beIN CONNECT!

So who is going to win it? Mourinho and Wenger have their final say!

So, who will win tonight's final? Mourinho and Wenger reveal their thoughts...



📺Watch live on HD1 (English only audio option available)



Follow live updates 👉 https://t.co/dAUCvJSwXC#beINUCL #UCLFinal pic.twitter.com/cEtfsnYHyV — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) June 1, 2019

Just under 15 minutes to go now! Feeling Nervous?! Clarence Seedorf knows a thing about winning the Champions League! He's also looking VERY dapper in that Blue Suit!

🏆🏆🏆🏆



A man who knows a thing or two about winning the #UCL - Clarence Seedorf!



Follow live updates 👉 https://t.co/dAUCvJSwXC#beINUCL #UCLFinal pic.twitter.com/9H4TPMe4oq — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) June 1, 2019

More insight from Mourinho! Being sneaky with his team selections!

"Are they coming with these scheme that the UEFA teamsheet presents? I have to confess, many times I did it wrong for the UEFA sheet. Sometimes you don't give exactly the real positions of your players!"



Mourinho being Mourinho 🤣#beINUCL #UCLFinal pic.twitter.com/yRZIcdl7oq — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) June 1, 2019

Amazingly! Mourinho & Wenger seem to be agreeing on something this evening! The special one things that Spurs will be put under pressure defensively by Liverpool, along with a great insight on Lucas, who is benched tonight!

"Lucas is a difficult decision as a manager. Without Lucas, Tottenham are not in the final, but now in the final Lucas is on the bench. I think Pochetino must have had many conversations with his pillow before making this decision."

"Listening to Mr Wenger's comments, I agree totally with what he was saying. My opinion is his opinion"



Mourinho & Wenger FINALLY AGREE ON SOMETHING 😄



📺Watch live on HD1 (English only audio option available)



Follow live updates 👉 https://t.co/dAUCvJSwXC#beINUCL #UCLFinal pic.twitter.com/w0dqlXonV1 — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) June 1, 2019

Big Brad gets his analysis hat on for the Liverpool & Spurs sides!

Former Liverpool & Tottenham 'keeper Brad Friedel analyzes both teams. Where will this game be won and lost?



Follow live updates 👉 https://t.co/dAUCvJSwXC#beINUCL #UCLFinal pic.twitter.com/Ew8zVZQGcp — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) June 1, 2019

Just over 30 minutes to go! Everything is warming up nicely!

Tottenham is out warming up! Can Spurs lift the Champions League for the first time in their history tonight?

Reaction from Arsene Wenger on the Tottenham starting line up! The former Arsenal boss is questioning the defensive stability of Spurs, of course, he is!

"Defensively they have a problem and tonight that might come out."



Arsene Wenger reacts to Tottenham's starting XI.



📺Watch live on HD1 (English only audio option available)



Follow live updates 👉 https://t.co/dAUCvJSwXC#beINUCL #UCLFinal pic.twitter.com/NsuSCsuzpg — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) June 1, 2019

A quick insight into the Liverpool dressing room! After losing to Real Madrid in the final last season, the Reds must be desperate for European glory!

Inside our dressing room for the night. 👊🔴#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/yypnl2k2J2 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 1, 2019

Our man Matt Critcheley reacts to the team news with Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler! The excitement is building! Just under 45 minutes away from game time!

Injury doubts Harry Kane and Roberto Firmino both start! #LFC legend @Robbie9Fowler reacts to the team news from Madrid.



Follow live updates 👉 https://t.co/dAUCvJSwXC #beINUCL #UCLFinal pic.twitter.com/lGslXTdAqu — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) June 1, 2019

Mourinho & Wenger know a thing about setting up teams for Champions League finals. Excellent insight as ever from our two studio guests! Join the fun on our live blog!

Box Office 🍿



Mourinho and Wenger explain what it's like preparing a team for a UCL final.



📺 Watch live on HD1 (English only audio option available)



💻Follow live updates https://t.co/dAUCvJSwXC#beINUCL #UCLFinal pic.twitter.com/58peQ093il — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) June 1, 2019

Reaction in our English studio from former Liverpool & Spurs keeper Brad Friedel! Is it a gamble playing Harry Winks after having so long out of the game?!

Brad Friedel concerned that Harry Winks may struggle in this "monstrous occasion" after overcoming injury.



Follow live updates 👉 https://t.co/dAUCvJSwXC#beINUCL #UCLFinal pic.twitter.com/dkcZGWkLIm — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) June 1, 2019

Now for Liverpool! As expected Roberto Firmino has recovered in time to start! That means Divok Origi has to settle for a place on the bench! Otherwise it's an expected team from the Reds!

Team News is in! First up Spurs! The headline! Harry Kane starts! Harry Winks also gets the nod in central midfield, after missing the tail end of the season. Dele Alli and Jan Vertonghen have recovered from knocks to start. Hat-trick hero Lucas Moura starts on the bench!

All eyes on Mohamed Salah tonight! After hopping out of the final last season injured, the Egyptian King will be looking to make amends!

Fully focused. 👊



The Reds have arrived at Estadio Metropolitano. 💪🔴 #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/tmkLS8h7gU — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 1, 2019

A quick glimpse into the Spurs changing room! The players should be arriving any minute now!

We start our coverage on a sad note, as Arsene Wenger pays tribute to former player Jose Reyes, who passed away earlier today.

Arsene Wenger pays tribute to his former player José Antonio Reyes, who tragically died in a car crash earlier today.



Rest in peace, José ♥️ pic.twitter.com/NrQVITGiLh — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) June 1, 2019

Over at the stadium, Ruud Gullit believes that Liverpool will be happy to see Harry Kane start, what do you think?

Should Harry Kane start for Tottenham? @GullitR thinks Liverpool would prefer it if he did!



Follow live updates 👉 https://t.co/dAUCvJSwXC#beINUCL #UCLFinal pic.twitter.com/7lHoW0oWHw — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) June 1, 2019

So here we go! An exclusive look at Jose & Arsene in the beIN SPORTS studio! I wonder how they will get on later on tonight? You can follow all the reaction from the dynamic duo via our live blog!

Likewise, Liverpool fans are getting the party started in Madrid!

So here we go! Things seem to be warming up nicely with the Tottenham fans in Madrid!

Good evening! Fancy a slice of Champions League final action? It's the big one tonight in Madrid as Tottenham take on Liverpool in an all English continental showdown! Who will reign in Spain? Will it be plucky Spurs who somehow, against all the odds lift a first ever Champions League title? Or how about a Liverpool side widely considered the favourite for a sixth European Cup. As ever, join me for ALL the build-up, team news, match commentary and yes, the goals as they go in at the Wanda Metropolitano. Oh, and as an added bonus, we have Jose Mourinho & Arsene Wenger in our studio! (More on that later!)