Mitch Freeley

You watch the build-up to the Champions League final via beIN CONNECT.

Saturday evening will see two of the biggest names in football in the beIN SPORTS studio as Jose Mourinho & Arsene Wenger cast their critical eye over the Champions League Final between Tottenham & Liverpool. You will be able to watch all of the unfolding action between our special guests via our Twitter account & beIN CONNECT. Whilst you can also hear their answers in English via the language button on HD 1.

Both managers have enjoyed a somewhat fiery relationship down the years, and ahead of the big final, we have decided to look back at key five key flashpoints between the two tacticians.

Wenger - The Voyeur

Jose Mourinho first riled up Arsene Wenger in October 2005 branding the then Arsenal boss a voyeur for regularly talking about Chelsea in press conferences. "I think he is one of these people who is a voyeur," he said.

"He likes to watch other people. There are some guys who, when they are at home, they have a big telescope to see what happens in other families. He speaks and speaks and speaks about Chelsea."

It was the first barb from the Portuguese coach that would kick-start a long rivalry between the two managers

Arsene Strikes Back

Months later, the Arsenal boss hit back to the sniping from Mourinho with this sensational quote on the Portuguese coach. “He’s out of order, disconnected with reality and disrespectful. When you give success to stupid people, it makes them more stupid sometimes and not more intelligent.”

It was only going to raise the tensions further between the two adversaries.

Specialist in Failure

It was on Mourinho’s return to Chelsea in 2013 when the most damning quote in their bitter rivalry came out. Mourinho blasted Wenger's record with Arsenal, labelling the French boss a Specialist in Failure as Wenger suggested that teams fighting for the title were playing down their chances due to a “Fear in Failure”

“If he is right and I am afraid of failure it is because I didn’t fail many times. Eight years without silverware, that’s failure.”

“He’s a specialist in failure. If I do that in Chelsea, eight years, I leave and don’t come back.”

Mr You Know Who

Mourinho was on the warpath after the FA failed to punish Wenger for criticising referee Mike Dean following a defeat at Stamford Bridge. The Special One made it very clear of “you know who is” stressing that Wenger gets away with plenty on the touchline.

“In this country, only one manager is not under pressure. Every other manager is. We cannot be below par. We have to meet the objectives. There is one outside that list, but good for him. You know who.

“The one who can speak about the referees before the game, after the game, can push people in the technical area, can moan, can cry in the morning in the afternoon, nothing happens. He can not achieve, keep his job, still be the king.”

Peace in our Time?

Mourinho did admit in a recent interview that he has had some regret over his clashes with Arsene Wenger down the years.

“I really enjoyed the competition but there were some episodes along the road that I don’t like to say I regret it or should Mr Wenger regret it too because this is really part of our history and we cannot go back and delete them and they were part of our history and our club’s history. But what I can say is that the real respect is always there.”

How will Jose Mourinho & Arsene Wenger react when they face off in the beIN SPORTS studio for the Champions League Final? You can follow all the action via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.