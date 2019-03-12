UEFA Champions League

Mitch Freeley

Barcelona will be looking to seal their place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League when they take on Lyon in the second leg of their round of sixteen on Wednesday. It’s all to play for with the tie finely poised at 0-0, can the Catalans progress to the last eight of the competition for the twelfth consecutive season? As ever, you can watch all of the action with beIN SPORTS.

Having all but sealed the La Liga crown, and booked their place in the Copa del Rey final, Barcelona now turns their attention to the Champions League on Wednesday evening as they welcome French side Lyon the Camp Nou.

It’s no secret that the Champions League is the main priority for Ernesto Valverde’s men this season. Having seen Real Madrid lift three consecutive European crowns, without being the best side in Spain the emphasis is firmly on lifting the European Cup for the first time in three seasons. Barca has a strong record against Lyon in European competition down the years winning all three home ties against the Ligue 1 side, scoring ten goals in the process.

More staggering is Barca’s record at home in the Champions League. You have to go all the way back to 2013 to the last time the Catalans lost on home soil, with Bayern Munich winning 3-0 at the Nou Camp at the semi-final stage.

In injury news, expect Ousmane Dembele & Ivan Rakatic to return to the side after being on the bench for the 3-1 win against Rayo Vallecano. Valverde also has to make a decision on centre back Samul Umtiti who is being eased back into the first-team action that could mean that compatriot Clement Lenglet staring for the side.

Barcelona Predicted Team

Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Busquets, Rakitic, Arthur; Dembele, Suarez, Messi

Whilst for Lyon, they did well to hold out Barcelona in France and will be targeting an upset against the five-time European Champions. It’s the first time that the side has been in the knockout phases in the Champions League for seven seasons although recent form in the Champions League has not been the best with the side racking up six consecutive draws since their opening game win over Manchester City.

Lyon warmed up for the game with a 2-2 draw against Strasbourg, having taken an early lead through a Moussa Dembélé brace, OL was made to share the points following two goals in two minutes from Ludovic Ajorque.

In team news, Bruno Génésio will welcome back Nabil Fekir to the side after serving his suspension in the first-leg. The return of the French international is a major boost for the side, and the attacker will be charged with finding the back of the net for his side. Having missed out at the weekend, winger Memphis Depay is expected to start in Spain.

Lyon Predicted Team

Lopes; Dubois, Marcelo, Denayer, Mendy; Ndombele, Aouar, Tousart; Fekir, Dembele, Depay

It certainly promises to be a fascinating encounter as Barcelona look to progress to the quarter-finals for the twelfth consecutive season. As ever, you can follow all the action via beIN CONNECT.