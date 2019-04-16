UEFA Champions League

Mitch Freeley

You can watch the Live Match Stream of Barcelona Vs Manchester United via beIN CONNECT

Match Report

Goals/Highlights

Chance! Substitute Alexis Sanchez goes close with a header only to be denied by a stunning ter Stegen save!

Chance! Oh my! Messi with an overhead! So close!

Goal! Philippe Coutinho curls one into the top corner! What a beauty! The tie is beyond doubt now! As Barca

Back to the action! Messi inches away from a hat-trick, Ashley Young gets a foot to the shot!

Half-Time Pablo Update! Very relaxed from our predictor! Remember, if the score stays the same his bold Messi brace prediction will be correct! What a ruse!

Save!? How did de Gea keep that out?!? Messi is ripping United to shreds! A quick pass to Arthur who squares it to Sergi Roberto for a simple tap in at the back post, against the odds de Gea somehow keeps the ball out, although i'm not sure how much he knew about it! Unbelievable!

Goal! Another Messi goal (GREAT CALL PABS) his shot slips under David de Gea, shocking from the United keeper!

Little update from our man Pablo Faggiano! He's happy with that!

Goal! Who else but Leo Messi (Great Call Pabs) Messi picks up a loose pass from Ashley Young, cuts inside and drills a shot into the bottom corner out of reach of de Gea! Wow!

Penalty?! Ivan Rakatic takes a tumble in the box under a tackle from Fred, and after a quick VAR check, it's not given!

Chance! Oh my! Rashford clips the crossbar with seconds on the clock!

The Champpppionnnns! Nearly game time in Barcelona!

Live Commentary

Preamble

Yet more Gary Neville gold! Talking about *That* Champions League final at the Nou Camp!

A little bit of team insight from Gary Neville! Maybe United will be playing with a midfield diamond?

Three Changes for Manchester United from the first-leg. Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard come into the front three, whilst Phil Jones replaces the suspended Luke Shaw. The question is will Jones play at center back or right back? Time will tell!

Time for the news you've all been waiting for!



Team news is in! Barca up first! One change from the side that started in Manchester! Sergi Roberto is in for Nelson Samedo!

What an arena! We are 35 minutes away from game time!

Plenty of former United players knocking about!

So we have some early team news with two class of 92 legends!

Uhoh! This Leo Messi stat is not for Manchester United fans!

More fun with Gary Neville who was with us earlier building up for the game, as the former United man looked back on his memories from the Nou Camp, including a 7-0 thrashing by Barca whilst as Valencia manager!

Early team news from Matt Critchley, with Alexis Sanchez in the squad, will United go all out tonight?

Prediction Time! I reached out to work colleague Pablo Faggiano (pictured here with RnB crooner & Fyre Festival founder Ja Rule) this was his prediction for the big match! " Barca wins with two goals from Messi" razor-sharp insight there. Ja Rule was unavailable for a prediction.

Barca are all ready to go! You get the feeling that the Catalans were not at their best in the first-leg. Surely they can get the better of United tonight!

We've been chatting to former Manchester United player Gary Neville before the game, he gave us some interesting insights on a potential team selection. More worrying Neville, he has branded United progressing tonight as a "Freak Incident".

So here we go! Can Manchester United pull off another shock in Europe and dump out Barcelona? Well, history might be on their side as Barca have yet to progress past the quarter-finals in the last three seasons!

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Barcelona Vs Manchester United in the Champions League! Man United need another huge away performance in Europe if they are to overcome a 1-0 first-leg deficit and beat Barca at home for the first time in 30 (yes 30) Euopean games. As ever, join me for all the team news, build up & goals as they go in!