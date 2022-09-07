A superb performance from Leroy Sane propelled Bayern Munich to a 2-0 Champions League win at Inter Milan in their first group game on Wednesday.

Sane scored a first-half opener and the German's attempted pass was turned into his own net by Inter defender Danilo D'Ambrosio in the second period.

Bayern started furiously, with Thomas Mueller -- the only survivor from Inter's 2-0 win over Bayern in the 2010 Champions League final in Madrid -- forcing a fingertip save from home goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Sane broke the deadlock in the 25th minute, when he controlled a long pass from Joshua Kimmich, before rounding Onana and rolling the ball into the net.

Inter started the second half the better of the two teams and almost equalised through D'Ambrosio, but the Italian blazed a rushed shot over Manuel Neuer's crossbar.

Bayern began to turn the screw as the second half continued, with Sane and French forward Kingsley Coman combining in the penalty area.

Sane tried to square a pass to Sadio Mane, but D'Ambrosio intervened, bundling the ball over the line.

Inter went close late on when Argentinian forward Joaquin Correa seized on an errant back-pass by Bayern centre-back Lucas Hernandez, but slid his shot just wide.

Bayern have now won their last 19 opening Champions League fixtures, with their last first-up loss coming against Deportivo La Coruna in September 2002 -- when current coach Nagelsmann was just 15.

In the other Group C game on Wednesday, former Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski scored a hat-trick as Barcelona thumped Viktoria Plzen 5-1.