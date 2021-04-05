UEFA Champions League - Real Madrid vs Liverpool - Live Stream

Real Madrid welcome Liverpool to the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano in the quarter-final first leg of the Champions League

Two European giants clash in Madrid on Tuesday evening, as Real Madrid take on Liverpool in a rematch of the 2018 Champions League final. The Reds will be looking to avenge a 3-1 defeat in the final, which saw Mohamed Salah injure his arm in a tangle with Sergio Ramos.

The 13-time winners come into the contest in good form and are currently on an 11 game undefeated streak in all competitions. Los Blancos are in the hunt for the La Liga title and currently lie just three points behind city rivals Atletico Madrid. Real are now heading into a season-defining run of games which include an El Clasico against Barcelona between the two quarter-final games against Liverpool.

Last time out, Real made light work of Eibar thanks to goals from Marco Asensio and Karim Benzema. The French striker has been in sensational form in front of goal this campaign bagging 24 goals in 33 starts in all competitions. 7 goals in the last 5 games further underline the credentials of Benzema and Zidane will be hoping his number 9 can be the difference-maker heading into the second leg at Anfield.



In team news, club captain Sergio Ramos has been ruled out with a calf complaint and joins the likes of Federico Valverde and Dani Carvajal. Eden Hazard is pushing for a place in the squad as he recovers from a muscle injury. Raphael Varane was rested at the weekend and should be joined with Toni Kroos who came off the bench against Eibar.

Real Madrid Predicted Team

Courtois; Varane, Militao, Nacho; Vazquez, Modric, Casemiro, Kroos, Mendy; Vinicius, Benzema

Date – Tuesday 6th April 2021

Online – beIN CONNECT

Channel – beIN SPORTS English 1

Time – 22:00

As for Liverpool, their season have reignited following a comprehensive 3-0 win over Arsenal. Results elsewhere in the Premier League certainly helped the Reds who are now currently two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea. Now heading into the final third of the season, it seems that Jurgen Klopp’s side can make up for missing out retaining their Premier League title with other Champions League trophy and making the top four.

Diogo Jota made the difference coming off the bench at the weekend scoring a brace in the second half. The Portuguese striker is not expected to start in Madrid but will be a useful substitute if Liverpool looks to force the issue with an all-important away goal.

Liverpool is now on a three-game winning streak in all competitions and will head into Tuesday’s clash full of confidence. Last time out in the Champions League, Liverpool made light work of Bundesliga side RB Leipzig winning both legs 2-0 to cruise into the quarter-finals with a 4-0 aggregate victory.

In team news, Liverpool has plenty of long-term absentees such as Jordan Henderson, Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk who will definitely not make the squad. Georginio Wijnaldum came off the bench against Arsenal after a busy international week with the Netherlands, the midfielder should replace James Milner in the side. Whilst Klopp should turn to the familiar front three of Salah, Firmino and Mane in attack.

Liverpool Predicted Team

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Kabak, Robertson; Thiago, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane



It certainly promises to be a must-watch game as Real Madrid square off against Liverpool in a battle of the Champions League heavyweights! You can follow all the action on beIN SPORTS.

