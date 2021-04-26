Real Madrid knock out Liverpool following a 3-1 aggregate score to go to the semi-finals of the Champions League!🔥#beINUCL #UCL #LIVRMA https://t.co/nHiS14f7Yd — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) April 15, 2021

Real Madrid welcome Chelsea to the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano in the semi-final first leg of the Champions League

Thirteen time winner Real Madrid prepare for a fierce encounter on Tuesday as they will be looking to progress into the final to seal a fourteenth Champions League. The Los Blancos made into the semis after sweeping expected winners Liverpool with a 3-1 win on aggregate.

Since eliminating Liverpool, Real Madrid have improved on their position in La Liga as they now sit in second place however their last few fixtures saw the reigning champions of Spain drop crucial points, which only makes their position in balancing priorities harder.

Real Madrid currently sit in second place with 71 points, with rivals Barcelona at third place however with the same amount of points, and Sevilla are just behind with 70 at fourth place. All three are chasing leaders Atletico Madrid who after their shock defeat to Athletic Bilbao leaves them within two points of Real Madrid. However out of all of these teams, only Real Madrid have a midweek game in between, not to mention that next week they are set to face Sevilla. It is no secret that fitness of the squad will be the main factor if they hope to come out with a double to finish the season.

Manager Zinedine Zidane will be hoping to produce much more threatening attacks against a tough opponent like Chelsea as he cannot depend on a one goal lead to determine the fate over two legs.

In team news, captain Sergio Ramos will not feature as he continues to recover form a calf injury. Along with Ramos are the likes of Ferlan Mendy and Lucas Vázquez. Federico Valverde is out due to illness.

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Militão, Nacho; Casemiro, Kroos, Modrić, Vinícius Jr, Benzema, Asensio

Chelsea have been in very good form leading up to the battle with Real Madrid.

Having won four, drawn one and lost one in their last six fixtures, it is clear that Thomas Tuchel has revitalized this Chelsea side and seems to have brough out the best in his players.

This boost of confidence is crucial as Chelsea make it to their first Champions League semi-final since 2012, the last time they actually won the campaign.

Tuchel will be wary of the fact that Real Madrid tend to find a second wind in the Champions League, and with the likes of Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard and Toni Kroos fit to play, he will certainly tell his players that focus levels must be at an all time high if they look to upset the favorites in this tie.

In team news, Matteo Kovacic is the only absentee as he is suffering from a high injury.

Chelsea make it to the Champions League semi-finals for the first time since 2014 following a 2-1 aggregate win over Porto. #beINUCL #CHEPORhttps://t.co/27D8bhuy7G — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) April 14, 2021

Chelsea Predicted Lineup

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Rüdiger; James, Jorginho, Kanté, Chilwell; Mount, Havertz, Werner

It certainly promises to be a must-watch game as Real Madrid square off against Chelsea in the race to the Champions League Final! You can follow all the action on beIN SPORTS.