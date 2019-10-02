Memphis Depay and Martin Terrier both scored to give struggling Lyon a morale-boosting 2-0 win over RB Leipzig in Champions League Group G on Wednesday.

Lyon had not won a game since a 6-0 thrashing of Angers in Ligue 1 on August 16 which had increased the scrutiny on head coach Sylvinho.

However, Depay and Terrier struck either side of the break as Lyon ruthlessly exploited defensive sloppiness from the Bundesliga side.

The win put Lyon level on four points with Group G leaders Zenit, while Leipzig are a further point behind in third place.