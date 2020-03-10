PSG Vs Borussia Dortmund – Live Stream

Mitch Freeley

The pressure is on PSG to break their round of sixteen curse when they take on Dortmund on Wednesday evening. The Parisians have failed to progress from this stage in the last three seasons and face a tough task when they take on a free-scoring Dortmund side.

Thomas Tuchel will be against familiar opposition in Dortmund a side he coached for two seasons before moving to the French capital. The task will be daunting for PSG, who have never turned around a two-legged European tie after losing the first leg. Whilst the game will be played behind closed doors due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak across Europe.

The Champions League has always been the true test for PSG, after dominating the French league down the years. After crashing out to the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester United in recent seasons; failure to reach the quarters could put Tuchel’s future in doubt.

In team news, Kylian Mbappe has been ruled out of the game with a cold. This will mean that Neymar will spearhead the attack for PSG. Marco Verratti and Thomas Meunier are both absent through suspension for the game.

PSG Predicted Team

Navas; Kehrer, Silva, Kimpembe, Bernat; Gueye, Marquinhos, Paredes; Di Maria, Icardi, Neymar

Date- 12th March 2020 Kick-Off – 23:00 Mecca

Channel – 12HD Live Stream - beIN CONNECT

As for Dortmund, they have a 2-1 advantage heading into the second leg. The Bundesliga giants have January signing Erling Braut Håland to thank after his two goals handed his slide the edge. The Norwegian already has ten goals in the Champions League this season, after scoring in every group game with former side RB Salzburg. The teenager could be key in Paris.

Domestically Dortmund are currently in second place in the Bundesliga just four points behind Bayern Munich. BVB have been on a purple patch recently and have won their last five games in all competitions. Last time out Achraf Hakimi hit a late winner to secure all three points with a 2-1 win over Champions League rivals Gladbach.

The bigger question for boss Lucian Favre heading into the game will be the shape of his backline. Dortmund has kept clean sheets in three of their last five games, and a strong defensive performance will be needed if BVB will reach the quarter-finals for the first time since the 2016–17 season.

In team news, Marco Reus and Thomas Delaney will play no part in the game in Paris. Erling Braut Håland is likely to start alongside Jadon Sancho and Thorgan Hazard in a front three.

Dortmund Predicted Team

Burki; Piszczek, Hummels, Zagadou; Hakimi, Can, Witsel, Guerreiro; Sancho, Haaland, Hazard

It certainly promises to be a fascinating encounter as PSG look to reach the quarter-finals against BVB. As ever, follow all of the action with beIN SPORTS.



