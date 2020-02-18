Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey has admitted that his side is in transition, and that the whole squad are behind boss Diego Simeone ahead of their Champions League round of sixteen game with Liverpool.

Partey, who has been one of the standout players in a struggling Atleti side this season admits that the team will have to be at their best to trouble the reigning European Champions.

"Now, it's a situation where we have to concentrate. We had great training, we are motivated and it's going to be a good game. Every player is ready to give his all."

Atletico is well off the pace in La Liga this year and currently sit in fourth place. For the Ghanian international, he believes that his side is slowly improving each game.

"It's normal to adapt to have new players that you are not used to playing with. It's normal that the team is going through a transition that we have to get used to. We have lots of talented players who are ready to give their all. It's normal that the beginning is difficult and we notice (the improvement) after every game."

"We need to keep on with the hard work, we had two good games recently and we need to keep fighting" added the 26-year old who is certain to start tonight at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Pressure has been rising on Diego Simeone, but Partley insists that the club and fans are fully behind the Argentinian coach despite the lack of consistency in the league.

"We are with him (Simeone) we are working all together we train very hard and try to understand him. We know that when we understand him that everything is going to be better."

"With the talent of all the player when you understand what the mister (Simeone) is teaching, it's going to help. confidence with us, and we believe in him, as all the team and the fans believe in him."

