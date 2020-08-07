Manchester City Vs Real Madrid - Live Stream

Match Report

Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus sent Manchester City into the Champions League quarter-finals as a 2-1 defeat of Real Madrid on Friday sealed a 4-2 aggregate win.

Leading 2-1 from the first leg of their last-16 tie in February, City hit the front early on at the Etihad Stadium when Raphael Varane gift-wrapped Raheem Sterling his 100th goal for the club. Karim Benzema's fine header restored parity in the 28th minute, only for Varane to again cost Madrid midway through the second half.

Jesus was the benefactor of the centre-back's second calamity of the game, with a quarter-final clash against Lyon the reward for City. Varane's nightmare started in the ninth minute, with the France international playing himself into trouble, Jesus robbing possession and teeing up Sterling for a simple finish.

Sterling very nearly had his 101st goal in sky blue moments after, but his chipped effort dropped just over the bar. Ederson had to make two fine saves as Madrid fought back, but City did not heed the warning, and the visitors were on level terms when Benzema headed in from Rodrygo's cross.

Sterling could have done better with a shot into the side netting following the restart before Thibaut Courtois denied Kevin De Bruyne direct from a corner.

Courtois was in action again with 25 minutes remaining, tipping Jesus' effort over, but City had their second soon after. Having messed up his initial header, Varane put nowhere near enough power on his nod back to Courtois, with Jesus nipping into prod home cleverly from a tight angle.

Handed an Etihad farewell in the final stages, David Silva was inches away from making it 3-1 with a dipping free-kick, but City ultimately settled for what they had as they knocked out the 13-time European champions.

Live Video

Goal! Gabriel Jesus puts City ahead for a second time this evening, plenty of pressure on Verane, and the Brazilian pounces with a clever finish! Real Madrid need two more to win it!

Over in Turin... Ronaldo with a beauty! Juve need one more goal to progress as it stands...

Goal! Real Madrid are level on the night! Karim Benzema with a pinpoint header!

Over in Turin... Lyon has taken the lead!

Goal! Manchester City punish Real Madrid! Raheem Sterling scores from close range!

The players are wandering out in Manchester! This promises to be special!

Live Text

Preamble

Plenty of pressure on Pep Guardiola, can the Catalan deliver against Real Madrid tonight?

It's not all about Man City and Real Madrid tonight! Lyon have a slender lead against Juventus heading into their second leg!

Emilio Butragueño, he was a player back in the day! He shares his thoughts ahead of the game, remember we kick off at 22:00 Mecca!

Real Madrid have a mountain to climb if they're to stay in the Champions League. @MattCritchley1 speaks to legendary striker Emilio Butragueño.#beINUCL #UCL #ManchesterCityRealMadrid pic.twitter.com/F2SkNnAMwo — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) August 7, 2020

TEAM NEWS! Matt Critchley has more! Gabriel Jesus starts in attack, Fernandinho in central defence. Phil Foden comes in! No Sergio Ramos tonight, but Eden Hazard starts alongside Karim Benzema in attack!

Real Madrid are on their way! The absence of Sergio Ramos will be a big blow tonight!

Some early team news from our man Matt Critchley! Will Pep tinker again in the Champions League? It has cost him in the past...



Another memorable night for Man City, in what will be the final home game for City legend David Silva. He's been sensational for the Citizens down the years!

So it's all to do for Real Madrid tonight, who have quite the record in the Champions League in recent years! In La Liga, Los Blancos went undefeated to lift a 34th league crown, can they overturn the tie?

So we are back at it! A quick reminder is in order...

🔵 De Bruyne ran the show when @ManCity triumphed 2-1 in Madrid 🧙‍♂️



Who will come out on top this evening? #UCL pic.twitter.com/Pc4skEtVtF — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 7, 2020

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Stream of Manchester City Vs Real Madrid in the Champions League! After a lengthy wait (Thanks COVID-19) we are back with the business end of the Champions League. Join me for the build-up, team news and the goals as they go in! The winner will be heading to Lisbon to take part in the quarter-finals!