Liverpool Vs Atletico Madrid – Live Stream

Mitch Freeley

Liverpool has it all to do on Wednesday evening as they look to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp’s side was defeated at the Wanda Metropolitano in the first leg, the stadium that they lifted the Champions League title at the end of last season.

Recent results have been shaky for the Premier League Champions to be, although they will certainly fancy their chances at Anfield. Liverpool has a formidable record at home in the Champions League and has not tasted defeat in their last fourteen home games in the competition. You have to go all the way back to 2014 when Real Madrid defeated Liverpool 3-0 for the last defeat on home soil.

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping for a raucous night under the Anfield floodlights, the German boss will know full well that a fast start will be crucial in his side progressing to the quarter-finals. With the impending threat of coronavirus in the UK, this could be the final time that Liverpool plays in front of a full house at Anfield.

In team news, Liverpool will be handed a boost by the return to club captain Jordan Henderson who has missed the last four weeks with a hamstring injury. Whilst defender Andrew Roberson should be back in contention after sitting out the win against Bournemouth. First choice keeper Allison is still out with a hip injury, meaning that Adrian will deputize in goal.

Liverpool Predicted Team

Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Date- 11th March 2020 Kick-Off – 23:00 Mecca

Channel – 11 HD Live Stream - beIN CONNECT

As for Atletico, they rolled back the years with their 1-0 win against Liverpool, playing in the image of boss Diego Simeone. Confidence will be high in the Atleti camp that they can pull off another upset. The Madrid side has progressed in 25 of the 26 two-legged European ties in which they have won the first leg.

Domestically Atletico is off the pace in La Liga, sitting in fifth place just a point away from Getafe in the final Champions League place. The Champions League is the only chance of silverware for Atletico, having bowed out of the Copa Del Rey. Whilst more worrying for Simeone will be the fact that his side has yet to win away from home in 2020, although a score draw would be enough to see Atletico progress with the game delicately poised.

In team news, Kieran Trippier is a doubt for the game after picking a knock at the weekend in the draw with Sevilla. Whilst attackers Thomas Lemar and Alvaro Morata are also fitness concerns for Simeone heading into the contest. Record signing Joao Felix who missed the first-leg, and should start in attack.



Atletico Predicted Team

Oblak; Trippier, Savic, Felipe, Renan Lodi; Saul Niguez, Partey, Koke, Joao Felix; Correa, Morata

It certainly promises to be a fascinating encounter as Liverpool look to break down Atletico Madrid to seal their place in the Champions League quarter-finals.




