Jose Mourinho has branded Lionel Messi a genius insisting that the Barcelona number 10 is getting progressively better. The former Manchester United boss is currently a guest for beIN SPORTS Champions League coverage of Liverpool Vs Barcelona and had plenty to say on the outstanding career of the mercurial Argentinian.

"During his career, he has gone through a process. That process was always about how he could give the most to the team."

Mourinho has had plenty of battles down the years with the Messi and was quick to praise the adaptability of Barcelona's all-time leading goalscorer.

"I was fortunate. I was close in all of Messi’s career. His first game for Barcelona was against my Porto team in 2004. Then I played against his for Chelsea, Inter, Real Madrid, so I played against him many times when he was coached by different managers."

Whilst this season Messi has been the difference yet against for the Blaugaura, having already secured the La Liga title Barcelona are looking for yet anouther treble and for Mourinho, their is only one word to describe one of the worlds greatest ever players.

"Progressively he was always better and better and better. For me the word is genius."

Whilst unlike some of his peers, Messi leads a quiet life largely away from the glare of the media, something that makes the Argentine star stand out according to Mourinho.

"A fantastic social life. You don't read or see many things about Messi, wrongdoings in his personal life. So it looks like everything together plus very good teammates."

Whilst Mourinho also posed the question of what will happen to Barcelona once Messi hangs his boots up for good.

"Which Barcelona are we going to have when Messi goes home? What is next for me that is the big question."

You can hear more from the Special One in the video above.