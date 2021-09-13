UEFA Champions League - Young Boys Vs Man United - Preview, Predicted Teams, Live Streaming Information, How to Watch Online

Young Boys vs Manchester United – Live Stream

After a perfect debut at Old Trafford, Cristiano Ronaldo will head to Switzerland as Manchester United take on Young Boys at the Stadion Wankdorf on Tuesday evening. You will be able to follow all of the action exclusively with beIN SPORTS.

Swiss champions Young Boys have already played plenty of Champions League football this season, defeating Slovan Bratislava, CFR Cluj and Ferencvaros to book their spot in the group stage for only the second time in their history.

Interestingly the two sides played each other in the opening group game of the 2018-19 season with Manchester United running out comfortable 3-0 winners.

Young Boys have enjoyed a solid start domestically and currently sit in fourth place in the Swiss Super League. Last time out, midfielder Michel Aebischer grabbed a brace in a commanding 4-0 win over league leaders FC Zurich so confidence will be high in the side. In the dugout, Young Boys are led by former Huddersfield boss David Wagner, who has some experience of playing against the Red Devils.



In team news, Wagner is expected to line up in a 4-4-2 formation with Meschack Elia and Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu leading the line, the pair already have six goals between them this season. Club captain Fabian Lustenberger will be unavailable for selection with an Achilles injury.

Young Boys Predicted Team

Von Ballmoos; Hefti, Camara, Zesiger, Garcia; Fassnacht, Sierro, Aebischer, Ngamaleu; Elia, Siebatcheu







When – Tuesday 14th September 2021

KO – 19:45 PM

Channel – beIN SPORTS 1 EN

Online – beIN CONNECT





Fresh from a resounding Premier League and a memorable return for Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United will be looking to build momentum in the Champions League. The Portuguese superstar has made it no secret that he wants to lift the biggest trophy in European football for a final time, so a solid start is vital for United in Switzerland. Although United will have to fancy their chances of topping Group F, after being drawn against Young Boys, Atlanta and the side that defeated them in last season’s Europa League final Villarreal.

United have a good record in opening Champions League games losing just once in 21 outings in the competition. Cristiano Ronaldo could also equal Iker Casillas on 177 matches for the most appearances in the UEFA Champions League, should he play a part in Switzerland.

In team news, Scott McTominay and Fred are in contention to play in central midfield and Edinson Cavani will be looking to shake off an injury that made him unavailable for Newcastle over the weekend. Ole Gunnar Solskjær will almost certainly go with a dynamic front three of Mason Greenwood, Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo after impressing against Newcastle.



Manchester United Predicted Team

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, Pogba; Greenwood, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo



It certainly promises to be a fascinating encounter, you can catch the match with beIN SPORTS.