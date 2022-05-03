UEFA Champions League – Villarreal vs Liverpool - Preview, Predicted Teams, Live Streaming Information, How to Watch Online

Liverpool take a 2-0 lead into the semi-final second leg at the Estadio de la Ceramica as they look to book their spot in the 2021/22 Champions League final.

Unai Emery's Villarreal put in a resolute defensive display in the first-half, but a Pervis Estupian own goal followed up by Sadio Mane just two-minutes later sees Liverpool enter the clash as strong favourites to progress.

History is certainly not in Villarreal's favour heading into the decisive second leg, as only one team has managed to turn around a two-goal semi-final deficit in Champions League history. Who you might ask? Liverpool, of course - who ran out eventual 4-3 aggregate winners over Barcelona on their path to the 2018/19 title.

The Yellow Submarine's first leg defeat was followed up by a disappointing 2-1 La Liga defeat to 19th placed Alaves, albeit with a much-altered starting XI.

Unai Emery's men will be boosted however by their 12-game unbeaten run at home. In fact, Villarreal have not tasted defeat on home soil since way back in November.

💛 𝗪𝗘 𝗡𝗘𝗘𝗗 𝗔𝗟𝗟 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗛𝗘𝗟𝗣 𝗣𝗢𝗦𝗦𝗜𝗕𝗟𝗘 💛



Get behind the Yellows tomorrow.#UCL pic.twitter.com/UvXc4xK9vr — Villarreal CF English (@VillarrealCFen) May 2, 2022

While Villarreal may have failed to record a single shot on target in the first leg, wins over Bayern Munich and Juventus will give Emery's side hope in what appears to be a mammoth task for the small-town side.

In terms of injury news, former Liverpool man Alberto Moreno will miss out alongside Yeremi Pino. Arnaut Danjuma and Gerard Moreno remain doubts for the clash in what would be a massive blow for the home side.

Villarreal Predicted Team:

Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Estupinan; Capoue, Coquelin, Parejo; Lo Celso; Chukwueze, Dia

Liverpool have produced plenty of scintillating football throughout the 2021/22 campaign and the dream of a quadruple is still alive heading into the final stretch of the season.

The Reds enjoyed 74% possession in the first leg against Villarreal, registering 19 shots to Villarreal's one throughout the 90 minutes. They face a different atmosphere and dynamic entirely though against an opponent renowned for their home form and giant-killing performances in this season's Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp's side briefly sat atop of the Premier League table following their 1-0 victory over Newcastle courtesy of Naby Keita's well-worked goal. Man City reclaimed top spot however with a 4-0 drubbing of relegation-threatened Leeds United.

Liverpool have not conceded a goal in their past four outings and Reds fans will be demanding another disciplined defensive display to help spur on yet another Champions League final against either Real Madrid or Man City.

In terms of injury news, the only anticipated absentee will be Roberto Firmino who has been restricted to something of a fringe role throughout the season following the performances of Diogo Jota and January arrival Luis Diaz.

Liverpool Predicted Team:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Diaz

For live Champions League action, beIN SPORTS is the place to be!