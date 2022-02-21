UEFA Champions League – Villarreal vs Juventus - Preview, Predicted Teams, Live Streaming Information, How to Watch Online

Villarreal host Juventus at the Estadio de la Ceramica for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 meeting.

Unai Emery has gained a reputation as a master of European competition in the Europa League, winning the competition a record four times – three consecutive editions with Sevilla in 2014, 2015 and 2016 and most recently in 2021, as the Yellow Submarine saw off Manchester United.

Villarreal booked their spot in the last-16 of the Champions League in dramatic fashion, beating Atalanta 3-2 away from home on Matchday 6 to reach the knockout stages for the first time since 2009.

Unai Emery has built his reputation as an elite manager with unrivalled success in the Europa League. However, the former Arsenal manager will be keen to make further strides in the Champions League despite the odds being stacked against his side.

Villarreal are currently sat sixth in La Liga after 25 games played (W10, D9, L6) with the third-best goal difference in the league in large part down to a well-organised defence.

The Yellow Submarine have taken 10 points from their last possible 12 ahead of hosting the Bianconeri, conceding just once during this period.

Arnaut Danjuma (8 goals in La Liga, 4 in UCL) and Gerard Moreno (8 goals in La Liga, 1 in UCL) are Villarreal’s top scorers this season and their performances may well prove pivotal to any chances of a positive result against Italy’s elite.

Villarreal Predicted Team:

Asenjo; Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Pedraza; Trigueros, Capoue, Parejo; Chukwueze, Dia, Danjuma

1️⃣2️⃣ goals so far in his debut season.



1️⃣2️⃣ goals so far in his debut season.

Juventus made a statement of intent throughout the January transfer window, paying big money for Serbian Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina followed by the acquisition of Denis Zakaria from Borussia Monchengladbach.

Their arrivals, while welcome, are yet to provide a real spark as Juventus continue to wrestle with inconsistency in a season where the Old Lady, currently sat fourth in Serie A, have managed just 38 league goals across 26 matches. Only one side between 1st and 12th has scored fewer – Derby della Mole rivals Torino (32) who are sat in 10th place.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side are Italy’s most realistic hope of reaching the quarter-finals, after Inter Milan sunk to a 2-0 defeat at the San Siro against Liverpool.

Juventus performed admirably to finish above defending champions Chelsea in Group H, despite their 4-0 drubbing at Stamford Bridge. Only Ajax, Liverpool and Bayern Munich finished with a better points tally – the three sides who secured perfect records throughout the group stages.

The two-time Champions League winners (1985 & 1996) are in the midst of a seven-game unbeaten run, appearing in the knockout stages for the eighth consecutive time.

This will be the first ever competitive meeting between the two sides with Villarreal winning a friendly by four goals to one against the Bianconeri back in 2009.

Juventus Predicted Team:

Szczesny; Cuadrado, Danilo, De Ligt, Sandro; Locatelli, Zakaria, McKennie; Bernardeschi, Morata; Vlahovic

