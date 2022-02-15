UEFA Champions League – Sporting Lisbon vs Man City – Preview, Predicted Teams, Live Streaming Information, How to Watch Online

Domestically dominant Manchester City travel to the Portuguese capital to take on Sporting Clube de Portugal, commonly known as Sporting Lisbon outside of Portugal, in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Pep Guardiola’s side will be brimming with confidence after finishing above PSG to top Group A, while Sporting Lisbon pipped 10-man Borussia Dortmund to second in Group C via goal difference.

Sporting Lisbon won their 19th league title in the 2020/21 season and are currently in pursuit of top-of-the-table Porto who remain unbeaten. Sporting themselves have only lost twice all season in the Primeira Liga and trail by six points.

The Lions took nine points during their Group C campaign, winning three and losing three. This is the first time the Portuguese outfit have reached the round of 16 stage since the 2008/09 season when they were demolished 12-1 on aggregate by Bayern Munich.

Ruben Amorim is a fairly new face in the managerial scene, having made his managerial debut during the 2018/19 season with Liga Portugal 2 (third division) side Casa Pia.

In less than two years as a top-flight coach, Amorim has triumphed in the League Cup at Braga, led Sporting to a Primeira Liga title and navigated the Lions into the last 16 of the Champions League for just the second time in the club’s long history. He received the 2021 Primeira Liga Manager of the Season award for his fine efforts.

His Sporting Lisbon side are widely praised for their high pressing 3-4-3/5-2-3 style, depending on the phase of play. However, they will be coming up against a Manchester City defence which has proven throughout the 2021/22 campaign to be most ungenerous.

There is no questioning this will be by some way the toughest test he has faced in his managerial career to date and Lisbon will be considered massive underdogs. A positive result on home soil would go a long way to securing an unlikely qualification to the quarter-final stages.

Sporting Lisbon Predicted Team:

Adan; Inacio, Coates, Feddal; Porro, Nunes, Palhinha, Reis; Sarabia, Paulinho, Goncalves

When – Tuesday 15th February 2022

KO – 23:00 Mecca

Channel – beIN SPORTS 3 EN

Online – beIN CONNECT

Manchester City, similarly to their fellow Group A qualifiers PSG, are vying for their first Champions League trophy despite being firmly placed within the bracket of tournament favourites.

Guardiola's star-studded side won four of their group stage clashes, losing away to PSG (L, 2-0) and Red Bull Leipzig (L, 2-1). They still topped the group however, setting up what is widely seen as a favourable, albeit challenging clash against the Portuguese champions.

The Cityzens have been in imperious form domestically and sit top of the Premier League, nine points clear of second-placed Liverpool who have one game in-hand.

Ordinarily, the focus of Guardiola’s sides throughout his illustrious managerial career is on the slick, stylish possession-based football and fluid attacking orchestrated by some of the finest technicians to grace the game. However, this season, it’s his defence that has wowed both fans and pundits alike.

Man City have conceded just 14 goals in their opening 25 Premier League games, scoring an astonishing 61 goals (joint-top with Liverpool) in the process.

Last time out, Norwich were the victims of yet another clinical City display as Raheem Sterling put the Canaries to the sword with a perfect hat-trick in a comfortable 4-0 win.

The Sky Blues were unable to climb the final hurdle in last season’s Champions League showdown with eventual winners Chelsea, losing out to Kai Havertz’s solitary strike shortly before half time. Guardiola's squad, still fresh with this disappointment in mind will need no additional motivation to continue their charge towards the coveted trophy.

Man City will be without Kyle Walker due to suspension. Gabriel Jesus and Jack Grealish remain doubts due to injury.

Manchester City Predicted Team:

Ederson; Stones, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; B Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling

