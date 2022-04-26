UEFA Champions League – Man City vs Real Madrid - Preview, Predicted Teams, Live Streaming Information, How to Watch Online

European giants Real Madrid take on the reigning Premier League champions in the standout Champions League semi-final first leg on Tuesday night.

Pep Guardiola's side prevailed against Los Blancos' city rivals Atletico Madrid by a single goal, while Real edged past previous champions Chelsea in extra time.

Man City are renowned for their possession-based style and fluid attacking displays, however, Guardiola had to significantly change the script in order to see off Atleti at the Wanda Metropolitano.

A solid defensive display amidst a hostile atmosphere boosted the Citizens' European credentials, displaying an aspect of performance that has rarely been required domestically.

The Sky Blues are currently locked in an enthralling race for the Premier League title with fellow semi-finalists Liverpool,

Jurgen Klopp's side recently ended City's hopes of a treble following a rampant first half display in the FA Cup final. Man City were able to pull two goals back courtesy of Jack Grealish and Bernardo Silva but it was too little, too late as the Reds booked a final showdown with Chelsea.

A key stat in City's favour is the fact that Guardiola's side are unbeaten at the Etihad since a 2-1 loss to Lyon all the way back in September 2018.

They face a different prospect in Carlo Ancelotti's team entirely though, with the soon-to-be La Liga champions

possessing an unmatched European pedigree and uncanny ability to prevail despite challenging circumstances.

The missing jewel in Guardiola's City crown is the Champions League title which he has won on two occasions with Barcelona. He could also become the first manager to eliminate Real Madrid from Europe's premier competition three times, another notable accolade in a glistening managerial career.

Man City will be without Joao Cancelo for the first leg through suspension following his third yellow card of the tournament, while Kyle Walker could be in line for a return following his injury sustained at the Wanda Metropolitano. John Stones remains a significant doubt however due to a muscular injury.

Manchester City possible starting lineup:

Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling

When – Tuesday 26th April 2022

KO – 23:00 PM

Channel – beIN SPORTS 1 EN

Online – beIN CONNECT

Real Madrid have done things the hard way on their path to reaching the semi-final. Carlo Ancelotti's side overtuned a 1-0 deficit against tournament favourites PSG and nearly let slip a 3-1 first leg lead against Chelsea, requiring extra-time to eventually finish 5-4 aggregate winners.

Los Blancos' talismanic striker Karim Benzema has produced time and time again this season, fittingly scoring the decisive header in the 96th minute to book Real's semi-final showdown with City.

Benzema's performances have seen him rise as a front-runner for the 2022 Ballon d'Or and his performances are expected to be key to any success over the two legs against Guardiola's side.

Real Madrid are currently enjoying a six-game winning streak away from home and are bidding to become the first side to win away from home against separate English teams during the Champions League knockout stages of a single campaign.

Real and Man City have met in the Champions League on six occasions and the blue side of Manchester are yet to taste defeat on home soil. All in all, both sides have won twice and drawn twice in a closely contested modern day matchup following City's rise to prominence since their lucrative takeover.

In terms of squad selection, Eder Militao returns from suspension and Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Marcelo could all feature. David Alaba was taken off with a thigh injury against Osasuna but has made the matchday squad.

Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Mariano Diaz will miss the first leg through injury.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Nacho, Marcelo; Kroos, Camavinga, Modric; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Junior

For live Champions League action, beIN SPORTS is the place to be!