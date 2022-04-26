UEFA Champions League – Liverpool vs Villarreal - Preview, Predicted Teams, Live Streaming Information, How to Watch Online

Quadruple chasing Liverpool face this season's surprise package Villarreal in the Champions League semi-final first leg at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp's formidable Reds saw off Benfica 6-4 on aggregate, while Unai Emery's side pulled off a shock victory over two legs

against European heavyweights Bayern Munich.

As the 2021/22 season approaches its conclusion, Liverpool are still challenging on four fronts and showing no signs of letting their foot off the gas.

Liverpool are competing in the semi-finals of the Champions League, have reached the FA Cup final and are still in the hunt for a second Premier League title, having already defeated Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final in a dramatic penalty shootout.

Liverpool enter the clash with Villarreal following their 2-0 Merseyside Derby victory over Everton courtesy of goals from Andy Robertson and cult hero Divock Origi, keeping them within one point of fellow Champions League semi-finalists Man City.

Since the 3-3 draw with Benfica at Anfield where Jurgen Klopp significantly shuffled his starting eleven, the Reds have secured impressive victories over Man City, Man United and most recently their city rivals to enter the semi-final full of confidence.

This will be Liverpool's eighth game in April alone, a crammed fixture list which has often drawn criticism from the Reds' manager. However, Liverpool have managed to avoid obtaining any notable injuries during this period and Roberto Firmino, often on the fringes this season is the only injury doubt.

Liverpool Predicted Team:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Diaz

When – Wednesday 27th April 2022

KO – 23:00 PM

Channel – beIN SPORTS 1 EN

Online – beIN CONNECT

Villarreal have managed to pull off shock victories over Juventus and Bayern Munich in the Champions League knockout stages, with Unai Emery once again proving his remarkable European pedigree - this time in Europe's elite competition.

The four time Europa League winner is looking to guide Villarreal to back-to-back European successes. The 2020/21 triumph was the Yellow Submarine's first non-domestic triumph and the travelling support will be hoping for a positive first leg result to take back to the Estadio de la Ceramica.

Unai Emery boasts an incredible record in European knockout ties, advancing 31 times out of 37 - only Zinedine Zidane has a better return.

Since losing away to Manchester United in September, Villarreal have won three and drawn one of their Champions League away games. Similarly to their resilient display against Bayern Munich, Emery will have to set up defensively in an attempt to silence Liverpool's deadly forward line.

Former Liverpool left back Alberto Moreno has been ruled out of the clash as he continues his recovery from a rupture cruciate ligament. Gerard Moreno will be a big miss for the away side, however Francis Coquelin could make his return inthe midfield.

Samuel Chukwueze was the goalscoring hero late on at the Allianz and will be hoping to secure a place in the starting XI in Moreno's absence.

Villarreal Predicted Team:

Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Estupinan; Parejo, Coquelin, Capoue; Lo Celso; Chukwueze, Danjuma

