UEFA Champions League Great - Paolo Maldini



Gareth Messenger

I find it hard to look at the greatest teams of all time and to ever consider leaving Paolo Maldini out. Maldini is one of the greatest defenders of all time.

His reading of the game and timing of a tackle always reached stratospheric levels but what impressed me most in his illustrious, trophy-laden career was his longevity.

When Paolo’s father, Cesare Maldini called it quits in 1967, he retired as a Milan legend, making 412 appearances for the Rossoneri and being a part of the sides that won Serie A titles and the European Cup in 1963.

By the time Paolo had hung up his boots in 2009, he had not only surpassed the achievements of his late father in Milan, but he'd also retired as arguably Italy's greatest ever footballer.

His senior career started at the delicate age of 16, making his Serie A debut against Udinese in the 1984/85 campaign under Swedish boss Nils Liedholm.

Initially deployed as a right-back, Maldini switched over to the opposite flank following the emergence of Mauro Tassotti and arrival of football revolutionary Arrigo Sacchi in 1987.

Under Sacchi, Maldini became a key cog in the ‘famous foursome’ in the Milan defence, joining Alessandro Costacurta, Franco Baresi and Mauro Tassotti.

It was during this time, Maldini and Milan’s love affair with the European Cup intensified.

The first final in 1989 against Steaua Bucharest, and it comes as no surprise Milan kept a clean sheet. Milan’s front pairing of Ruud Gullit and Marco van Basten bagged two goals each as the Italian giants easily dispatched their Romanian counterparts in front of 98,000 at Camp Nou.

A year later, Maldini lined up along the same three defenders and kept another clean sheet on the big stage. A 1-0 victory enough over Benfica. 21-year-old Maldini now had two European medals to his name.

Fast forward two years later, to 1993, and a third final did not bring a third medal. The famous foursome resumed defensive duties but were breached by the elegant Marseille. Baresi retired which then manoeuvred Maldini into the centre of the back line.

It’s in 1994 when Maldini’s first European final at centre-back saw him neutralise the threat of Romario with supreme expertise. The famous 4-0 win over Barcelona was also seen as a poignant and significant moment in the Milan evolution with Baresi gone, and Maldini in place to take over the leadership mantle.

1995 was Maldini’s Fifth European Cup final. But this time, another defeat. Ajax were the victors on this occasion, courtesy of Patrick Kluivert’s winner.

It took another eight years for the now “Il Capitano” and Milan to find themselves at centre stage again. In those eight years since the defeat to Ajax, Maldini had established himself as possibly the most reliable defender in the world.

Only Costacurta remained from the old guard but Alessandro Nesta proved a fine partner at the back. In fact, it was such a good partnership, the duo was able to quell the threat of David Trezeguet and Alessandro Del Piero in the 2003 final.

Maldini was awarded player of the match as Milan beat their Italian rivals 3-2 on penalties.

We all know what happened in Maldini’s seventh Champions League final. The man himself scored in the first minute and must have been dreaming of his fifth European crown at half-time with Milan 3-0 up against Liverpool in Istanbul

However, Steven Gerrard and co’s six-minute blitz swung momentum in Liverpool’s favour and from then on Merseyside glory was inevitable. Even for Maldini, the epitome of grace and composure, this defeat must have rattled his core for some time.

Two years later: redemption.

Filippo Inzaghi’s two goals ensured Milan and Maldini were able to exorcise the demons of Istanbul with victory over Liverpool in 2007. At the ripe old age of 38, the Italian whose love affair with this competition began nearly two decades previous lifted the trophy for the fifth time, and the second time as captain.

Very few mastered two positions during their playing days, but Maldini did. The fearless stalwart was in the words of Roberto Baggio, Ronaldo and many more, the toughest defender they ever went toe-to-toe against.

A long-running joke has existed when referring to the great Italian: ““If Paolo Maldini was the Minister of Defence, no country would want to attack Italy.” I suppose five European Cups would give you that reputation.

The man - who started his playing career in football at 16 and finished it a staggering 25 years later – had such a famed career that Champions League finals are just another date in his diary.

