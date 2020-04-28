UEFA Champions League Great - Deco

Gareth Messenger

When Deco retired in 2013, he said he wished he had more in the tank to give to Brazilian side Fluminense, who he joined three years earlier. But when he had to make the inevitable decision to call it quits his “body didn’t let me do it”.

It was an abrupt and sad end to a career that had dominated in Europe but the years of being at the very top had clearly taken its toll.

Deco first came to prominence with Porto, where he played from 1999-2004, winning league titles in 1998-99, 2002-03 and 2003-04. His final season in Portugal, 2003-04, Porto won the UEFA Champions League under manager Jose Mourinho as Deco was named UEFA Club Footballer of the Year.

He had such an impact on that Porto side, he scored the second goal in the 2004 final against Monaco. That season he was the UEFA Champions League’s top assist provider and suffered the most fouls. As well as being named footballer of the year, he also received the award for the best midfielder in the competition.

His stock could not have been higher.

When Jose Mourinho departed Porto for Chelsea, it was widely reported Deco would follow him to Stamford Bridge. On 17 June 2004, Deco told a Portuguese radio station he would almost certainly join Chelsea after Euro 2004. He said that a deal was in place and all that was left to do was a medical and to sign a contract.

However, Deco’s tune changed just nine days later, when he told Portuguese publication ‘O Jogo’ that he would prefer a move to Barcelona. After nearly two weeks of intense negotiations, a deal was struck. Barcelona agreed on a fee of €15 million and agreed to send Ricardo Quaresma the other way. Deco eventually signed a four-deal deal at the Camp Nou on 6 July 2004. His arrival received mixed reviews.

In Barcelona, some suggested Deco would be completely eclipsed by Ronaldinho. Many Barca fans met the transfer with raised eyebrows, as Deco was considered an attacking midfielder, a department which was already well covered.

However, not to be swayed by the overflowing talent at his disposal, coach Frank Rijkaard used him in a three-man midfield, where his tactical nous and passing abilities surprised many. His performances were so good, he finished second in the Ballon D’or, beating his teammate Ronaldinho, who finished third.

At his peak, Deco ranked among the world's best midfielders. He went to win La Liga titles in 2004-05 and 2005-06. He also scored twice in the 2006 Spanish Super Cup, which Barca won.

Then came another award he was familiar with. In 2006, Deco won the UEFA Best Midfielder crown yet again for his performance in Barca's Champions League-winning season.

It was another European title to add to an already illustrious individual cabinet. The victory over Arsenal also launched Deco into the exclusive group of players that have won the same award more than once with different teams.