UEFA Champions League Draw - LIVE on beIN SPORTS

The 2021/22 UEFA Champions League group stage draw ceremony begins at 19:00 Mecca on Thursday 26 August in Istanbul, shown live on beIN SPORTS 1 English.

The pots for tonight's draw can be viewed below:

Champions League draw pots ✅

In addition, the UEFA Awards for the 2020/21 season will also be handed out at the ceremony.

The UEFA Men's Player of the Year for 2020/21 will be named – along with the UEFA Women's Player of the Year and UEFA Champions League positional award winners.

Group Stage match dates:

Matchday 1: 14/15 September

Matchday 2: 28/29 September

Matchday 3: 19/20 October

Matchday 4: 2/3 November

Matchday 5: 23/24 November

Matchday 6: 7/8 December

