UEFA Champions League Draw - LIVE on beIN SPORTS

UEFA Champions League draw - Watch Live!
The 2021/22 UEFA Champions League group stage draw ceremony begins at 19:00 Mecca on Thursday 26 August in Istanbul, shown live on beIN SPORTS 1 English.
The pots for tonight's draw can be viewed below:
In addition, the UEFA Awards for the 2020/21 season will also be handed out at the ceremony.
The UEFA Men's Player of the Year for 2020/21 will be named – along with the UEFA Women's Player of the Year and UEFA Champions League positional award winners.
Group Stage match dates:
Matchday 1: 14/15 September
Matchday 2: 28/29 September
Matchday 3: 19/20 October
Matchday 4: 2/3 November
Matchday 5: 23/24 November
Matchday 6: 7/8 December
