RB Leipzig 2-2 Benfica: Late Forsberg double sends hosts through to last 16

Emil Forsberg scored two late goals, including a 96th-minute equaliser, to send RB Leipzig through to the last 16 of the Champions League with a 2-2 draw against Benfica.

Benfica needed victory to remain in the competition and held a two-goal lead late in Wednesday's clash at Red Bull Arena.

Leipzig suffered an early setback when Pizzi struck and Carlos Vinicius added a second just before the hour to seemingly kill off the contest.

But the Bundesliga high-flyers picked up the point they needed to advance through thanks to Forsberg's dramatic double, the Sweden international converting a penalty and then heading in at the death.