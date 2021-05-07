Madrid star Kroos fires back at Chelsea's Mount in 'losing sleep' spat

Toni Kroos hit back at Mason Mount after the Chelsea midfielder took exception to the Real Madrid star's comments ahead of their Champions League semi-final second leg.

Kroos said prior to Madrid's 2-0 defeat to Chelsea on Wednesday that he "never lost sleep" over an opponent during his illustrious 15-year career.

Mount made note of that remark after Chelsea advanced 3-1 on aggregate to set up a Champions League final showdown against Premier League rivals Manchester City.

"I saw one of their players say before that he doesn't lose sleep over individuals," Mount told CBS Sports.

"But I think as a team, they need to lose sleep over us as a team."

Kroos responded in a tweet on Thursday, paying a sharp-edged compliment in the process.

"Still sleeping ok. But well done yesterday. congrats," he tweeted.

"Good luck in your first CL final."

The allusion in Kroos' final sentence seemed clear enough.

While the 22-year-old Mount will be playing for the Champions League title for the first time, Kroos already has won four of his own.

The 31-year-old earned the crown in 2013 with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and three in succession from 2016-2018 with Madrid.

Kroos is also a World Cup winner with Germany.