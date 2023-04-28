Luka Modric out injured for crucial Real Madrid games

Real Madrid has confirmed that veteran midfielder Luka Modrić has picked up a left hamstring injury, meaning that the Croatian is in a fitness race ahead of a crunch UEFA Champions League semi-final against Manchester City.



The injury initially rules Modrić out of this weekend's La Liga clash against Almeria and the Copa del Rey final against Osasuna. However, the semi-final against Premier League champions Manchester City may come too soon for the 37-year-old.



Speaking of the news, Real boss Carlo Ancelotti was unable to give a recovery timeline. "Luka Modrić is injuried. We don't know when he will be back, we will see for the Copa del Rey final,we don’t know."





Parte médico de Modrić.#RealMadrid — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) April 28, 2023