Knee operation plunges Pogba into World Cup race against time

Pogba was a star performer as France won the 2018 World Cup. He injured his right knee in July, opting at that time against surgery in a bid to be fit for this year's tournament in Qatar.

The former Manchester United player joined Juventus in the close season. The Italian club play Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday.

"Pogba trained this morning but he stopped, and decided to go ahead with an operation," Allegri said.

Multiple reports suggest a meniscus operation would take 40-60 days to overcome, with 76 remaining before the World Cup as of Monday.

The initial plan had been for Pogba to conserve his knee with aqua and gymnastic training.

The 29-year-old returned to the training field on Sunday.

