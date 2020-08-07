Juve look to Ronaldo as Guardiola guns for Madrid once more - Champions League in Opta numbers

Juventus and Real Madrid will fight for their Champions League futures needing to come from behind on Friday.

Madrid were ahead in their last-16 tie against Manchester City, but a Kevin De Bruyne penalty secured a 2-1 advantage that the Premier League side will defend at the Etihad Stadium.

Juve sealed their ninth consecutive Serie A title last month but stumbled towards the end of the domestic campaign.

Maurizio Sarri will look towards the prolific Cristiano Ronaldo on his favourite stage as they seek to overturn a 1-0 deficit against Lyon in Turin.

As those four sides eye up a place in the final stages in Lisbon, here are key Opta facts.

Juventus v Lyon

0 - Juventus are unbeaten in their two home European games against Lyon, winning 2-1 in the Europa League in April 2014 and drawing 1-1 in the Champions League in November 2016.

4 - Lyon have lost four of their past five European matches in Italy (D1 L4) since winning 2-1 at Fiorentina in the Champions League in November 2008. They are also winless in 10 away knockout games since beating PSV in February 2006, failing to score in six of those.

18 - Ronaldo has scored 18 goals in his last 12 home Champions League knockout matches, with this run including four hat-tricks. He claimed the matchball when Juve overturned a first-leg deficit at the same stage against Atletico Madrid last season.

6 - Since the start of last season only Memphis Depay (10) has been involved in more Champions League goals for Lyon than Houssem Aouar (one goal and six assists). The 22-year-old Aouar has as many assists as Lionel Messi in the competition during that period.

Manchester City v Real Madrid

5 - Madrid have won five of their 11 away Champions League games in England (W5 D3 L3), beating four different teams (Manchester United, Leeds United, Liverpool and Spurs). The only two teams to win away at five or more different English teams in the Champions League are Bayern Munich (five) and Barcelona (seven).

28 - Pep Guardiola has won 28 Champions League knockout matches, more than any other manager in the competition’s history. The City boss is looking to become the third manager to eliminate Madrid in the knockout stage more than once, along with Marcello Lippi (1995-96, 2002-03) and Ottmar Hitzfeld (2000-01, 2006-07).

12 - Zinedine Zidane could be eliminated from a Champions League knockout tie for the first time, having been victorious in the previous 12. Zidane has won just two of his six Champions League games against English teams.

14 - Gabriel Jesus headed City's equaliser at the Santiago Bernabeu. He has been directly involved in 14 goals in 16 Champions League starts (12 goals, two assists), finding the net in three of his four starts in the knockout stages.