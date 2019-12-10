Borussia Dortmund leapfrogged Inter Milan into the round of sixteen, following a 2-1 win over Slavia Prague. The Bundesliga side opened the scoring with the game just ten minutes old, as Marco Reus squared the ball to Jadon Sancho who turned the ball home from close range.

Prague battled back admiralty and levelled the contest with two minutes left to play in the half, Tomáš Souček scoring the vital goal. BVB needed a goal to progress and duly found one on the hour mark, Sancho turning provider for Julian Brandt who converted from the tightest of angles

Julian Weigl was sent off with fifteen minutes left to play, but Dortmund held on to seal their place in the round of sixteen.

Elsewhere Inter Milan fell to a 2-1 defeat to Barcelona, meaning that Antonio Conte’s side has to settle for a place in the Europa League. The Italian league side did have goals in the second half ruled out for offside but were unable to capitalize on their dominance in the second half. Ansu Fati scored with five minutes to play to ensure that Inter will not progress to the round of sixteen.

