Di Maria to miss out on PSG return with Juve

Juve did not say why the Argentina winger, who exited at half-time of their 1-1 draw at Fiorentina on Saturday, was not selected for Tuesday's Group H clash at the Parc Des Princes.

Coach Massimiliano Allegri said after the weekend Serie A fixture that Di Maria had been substituted as a precautionary measure.

The 34-year-old had only just returned to action following a thigh injury picked up on his Juve debut last month.

Also absent will be Paul Pogba who returned to training on Sunday as he recovers from a knee injury, and Wojciech Szczesny after the Poland goalkeeper injured his ankle against Spezia last week.

Juve's three other former PSG players -- Adrien Rabiot, Leandro Paredes and Moise Kean -- were all picked for the trip to France.