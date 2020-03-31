Champions League Moment - Torres Breaks Barca Hearts

Gareth Messenger

This season is the first in nearly two decades that we no longer have the curious creature that is Fernando Torres.

Torres announced his retirement from football in the summer. The Spanish striker ended a career in which he won the World Cup, European Championship, Europa League and Champions League. It's probably for one single moment in time that latter of those competitions in which Torres is most remembered.

This was a player who was adored at Atletico Madrid and Liverpool. But Torres wasn’t the same player when he signed for Chelsea in 2011. The £50 million price tag has some wondering to this day whether the cost was worth the return.

Just 20 goals in 110 Premier League outings – not exactly what many were expecting, particularly those in blue. However, some will feel as though Torres paid off his price tag with that goal at the Camp Nou.

April 24th, 2012 was the date, and Chelsea was playing Barcelona in the Champions League semi-final. Torres started the game on the bench, but he came on for Didier Drogba in the 80th minute.

Chelsea, down to ten men but heading through on away goals thanks to a truly glorious finish by Brazilian midfielder Ramires, were hanging on for dear life at the rambunctious stage in the heart of Catalonia.

As Barcelona pressed to find a winner, nobody knew that one of football’s most iconic moments was set to be created. Following a brief game of bounce-ball in the area, Ashley Cole’s thrash of a right leg sent the ball flying upfield and into the heavens above. Many watching assumed the recycle and bombardment would continue with Victor Valdes. How wrong were we?

As the cameraman followed the ball mid-air, a figure in white appeared right of the screen. It was Torres.

The late sub, completely alone. It felt like time stood still. The very moment froze. In that very millisecond the millions watching realised Torres was through on goal, Barcelona fans across the globe hadn’t finished their frustrated groans, while Chelsea fans were still mid-sigh of relief.

The next important step in this sequence was the control. Could a man who has desperately struggled for form and performance, pull off the magic trick we’d known him to produce weekly in Madrid and on Merseyside?

The pause, A perfect touch Next up, the face to face. Victor Valdes in the corridor of uncertainty deciding whether to go now or stay. He opted for the latter. Those Chelsea fans watching in the UK will remember the next stage. The commentary.

“This could be the most dramatic story of the season, it’s Torres…” says the commentator.

As he says that, Torres is midway through his shift to the right. The ball now out of his control. Valdes makes his move to stop his fellow countryman and misses.

Cue an iconic moment from the co-commentator on the night, Gary Neville. His roar. His squeal. His ecstasy. The ball is now in the back of Barcelona’s net. A fairy-tale frozen in football folklore.

A place in the final secured, a final Chelsea would go on to win in equally dramatic circumstances. Upon announcing his retirement, Torres looked back on this moment with fondness.

“I have nice memories in this stadium. This one’s more special than anyone before.”

It wasn’t always the easiest time for Torres at Chelsea. But that special moment has ensured his own memory will live on forever in the club’s history.