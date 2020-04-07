Atletico Madrid in Focus - Have They Refound Their Champions League Form?

Aarran Summers

Trying to plot Atletico Madrid's journey in this season's Champions League is a complex one. The Spanish side may have eliminated the current holders, Liverpool, out of the competition, but there is a concern that Atletico is not as strong as they once were.



Diego Simeone has not necessarily won it all – but he has undoubtedly seen it all, as a manager in Madrid. Atleti are two-time Champions League finalists in recent years, although many consider their recent history in the competition as fortunate. Others say Atletico have defied the odds for going so far.

Their journey over the last decade is sensational, but there are concerns that the side is in decline. Atletico's star player Antoine Griezmann is no longer there.

Critically for a defensive mastermind, such as Simeone, he has also lost four pillars of his defensive castle. Gabi, his long-time captain; Diego Godin, once arguably one of best defenders in the world; and fullbacks Felipe Luis and Juanfran have moved on. It has come at a cost.



Domestically, Atletico have stuttered this season and find themselves in sixth position, thirteen points behind leader's Barcelona. Their domestic form has been dismal. It is plausible they could miss out on Champions League qualification. A defeat to lowly Cultural Leonesa in the Copa del Rey round-of-32 has also added to the team's woes. The side is a mere shadow of its former self, but despite concerns, some do believe the team is more developed than ever before.





Atletico possesses one of the excellent prospects in the game, but he has struggled to step up. Joao Felix is Atletico's most expensive signing, and the young Portuguese star is finally starting to find his feet at the club. Only time will tell if he is an excellent replacement for the reliable Griezmann.

Injuries and a lack of confidence have hindered Felix, which has concerned Simeone. His work ethic and poor performances have also faced criticism. If Felix matures into the exceptional player that many predict, he could become the player that leads Atletico to glory.



The duo of Alvaro Morata and Diego Costa has failed to convert this season, and with Felix returning to the fray, it creates an interesting dynamic. Simone's current philosophy does not allow a 4-4-2, so it is of interest to see how he manages his attacking options.



Placing more trust in Thomas Partey and Marcos Llorente could become beneficial for the side. The introduction of Kieran Trippier has offered a new dimension at the back, the England international was eager to talk up his boss following the shock win at Anfield. "People have this perception that we're a defensive side."

Atletico are though under Simeone, a coach with one of the best defensive records in the game. Their victory over Liverpool proves they have refound their form in the Champions League, but how long can it last? It is just 'one game at a time' as many Atleti players liked to call it.

Simeone will always remain the same – what you see is what you get with the Argentine. Football though has changed. It has changed dramatically since their last Champions League final appearance in 2016. If this season is to be their year in the competition, it will become Simeone's greatest triumph.

