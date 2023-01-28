Wildcard home duo Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler won a first Grand Slam crown with victory in the men's doubles final at the Australian Open on Saturday.

The Australians did a celebratory chest bump and hugged tightly after defeating duo Hugo Nys of Monaco and Poland's Jan Zielinski 6-4, 7-6 (7/4), to the delight of the home crowd at Rod Laver Arena.

It was Hijikata and Kubler's first event as a doubles pairing and ensures that the trophy stays in home hands, having been won last year by Australians Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis.

"Rinky and I definitely didn't think this was happening two weeks ago. Bit of a pleasant surprise," said Kubler on court.

"I've got to thank Rinky, he was the reason we teamed up for this tournament. Two weeks later we've got this trophy."