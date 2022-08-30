Highlights - Serena Williams into second round of US Open August 30, 2022 22:11 4:42 min Serena Williams is into the second round of the US Open following a straight sets win over Danka Kovinić Serena Williams is into the second round of the US Open following a straight sets win over Danka Kovinić US open Tennis -Latest Videos 3:01 min Southampton 2 Chelsea 1 - Highlights 4:42 min Serena Williams into second round of US Open 3:55 min LIGUE 1 TOP 5 GOALS: MATCHDAY 4 3:55 min Premier League Top 5 Goals: Matchday 4 3:58 min La Liga Top 5 Goals: Matchday 3 6:26 min Highlights: Espanyol 1-3 Real Madrid 3:45 min Highlights: PSG 1-1 Monaco 5:42 min Highlights: Barcelona 4-0 Real Valladolid 2:57 min Highlights: Nice 0-3 Marseille 4:57 min Highlights: Chelsea 2-1 Leicester