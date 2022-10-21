العربية
Top 10 player Simona Halep provisionally suspended for doping: ITIA

By

Former world number one Simona Halep has been provisionally suspended for doping after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said on Friday.

Reuters

Halep's sample, taken during the US Open, showed traces of Roxadustat, a drug that stimulates the production of red blood cells and is used in the treatment of patients with kidney problems, the ITIA said in a statement.
 

