Severe weather and power outages wreak havoc at Winston-Salem Open

No matches were completed as severe weather washed out the Winston-Salem Open quarter-finals on Thursday.

Bad weather and power outages at the ATP 250 tournament meant the last-eight clashes were pushed back to Friday in North Carolina.

Only one match got underway, with top seed Benoit Paire leading 11th seed Pablo Carreno Busta 4-3 in the first before it was suspended.

The pair will return to complete their quarter-final, while second seed Denis Shapovalov is due to face Andrey Rublev – who stunned Roger Federer at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.

Frances Tiafoe will take on Hubert Hurkacz and John Millman is set to go head-to-head with last year's runner-up Steve Johnson.