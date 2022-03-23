العربية
Osaka eases through in Miami

Naomi Osaka regained her composure and breezed into the second round of the Miami Open on Wednesday with a comprehensive straight sets win over Australian Astra Sharma.

The Japanese star endured a tough loss in Indian Wells 10 days ago, breaking down in tears after being heckled in the stands following a defeat to Veronika Kudermetova.

But the four-time Grand Slam champion, who had time away from tennis in 2021 to deal with mental health issues, showed tremendous poise at the Hard Rock Stadium to beat world no 96 Sharma 6-3 6-4.

"The last match I played wasn't the greatest memory for me," Osaka said during an on-court interview after Wednesday's win.

"I just wanted to prove I could come back out here, compete and have the best attitude I could."

Osaka faces Germany's Angelique Kerber in the next round.

