Rafael Nadal claimed the 300th Grand Slam win of his career Wednesday as he beat French wildcard Corentin Moutet 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 to reach the third round at Roland Garros.

The 21-time major winner faces Dutch 26th seed Botic van de Zandschulp for a place in the last 16 as Nadal continues his quest for a 14th title in Paris.