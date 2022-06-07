beIN MEDIA GROUP to Broadcast French Open till 2026

The French Tennis Federation (“FFT”) and beIN MEDIA GROUP (“beIN”), the global sports and entertainment group, today announced a multiyear extension of their existing partnership that will see beIN SPORTS, beIN’s flagship sports channel, continue to broadcast the Roland-Garros tournament until 2026 across all 24 countries in the Middle East and North-African (MENA) region.

Under the agreement, beIN SPORTS will broadcast the Parisian Grand Slam, including all the night-session matches in the following countries and territories: Algeria, Bahrain, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, and Yemen.

beIN SPORTS has been an Official Broadcaster of Roland-Garros for more than 15 years and has actively contributed to the development of the Parisian Grand Slam in the region through their extensive coverage of the tournament on its TV channels and digital platforms, coupled with first-in-class commentary and analysis.

On the occasion of the partnership extension, Gilles Moretton, FFT President, said: We are delighted to continue our long-term partnership with beIN SPORTS, the leading live sports platform in the MENA region, until 2026. We have many tennis fans in the region who look forward to Roland-Garros every year, and we are happy that they can continue enjoying the tournament and live all its emotional moments.”

Mohammad Al-Subaie, CEO of beIN MENA, added: “We are delighted to continue our partnership with the FTT. As we gear up for, arguably, the biggest year in beIN’s history - broadcasting the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM live and exclusively in MENA - it is partnerships with the likes of the FTT that continue to enable us to provide the very best variety of world sports to our millions of subscribers and viewers. We look forward to broadcasting all the action from Roland-Garros over the coming years.”

