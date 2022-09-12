Alcaraz's US Open glory makes him youngest number one

Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest ever world number one after the 19-year-old Spaniard won the US Open on Sunday.

Alcaraz's victory in four sets against Casper Ruud puts him top of the rankings released on Monday, with the Norwegian second.

The Spanish teenager also became the youngest Grand Slam champion since Rafael Nadal won the 2005 French Open.

Former world number one Nadal is third after he crashed to his earliest US Open defeat in six years at the hands of US player Frances Tiafoe in the last 16.

Tiafoe stands 19th in the rankings after he lost to Alcaraz in the semi-finals.

1. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 6,740

2. Casper Ruud (NOR) 5,850

3. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 5,810

4. Daniil Medvedev 5,065

5. Alexander Zverev 5,040

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 4,810

7. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 3,570

8. Cameron Norrie (GBR) 3,550

9. Andrey Rublev 3,390

10. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 3,355

11. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 3,200

12. Taylor Fritz (USA) 3,055

13. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 2,950

14. Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 2,510

15. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 2,360

16. Marin Cilic (SRB) 2,345

17. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2,110

18. Karen Khachanov 1,990

19. Frances Tiafoe (USA) 1,940

20. Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 1,780